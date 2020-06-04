Bethenny Frankel Donates Money to Small Businesses

Real Housewife of New York City alumnus and Hamptonite Bethenny Frankel is working with her charity, BStrong, to help small businesses in need.

Frankel took to Twitter with the announcement. “B Strong will donate cash cards to Black-owned businesses who have suffered. Our goal is to start w a small number of 100 businesses. My goal was 20k coronakits, and we did $18m, so let’s dream big,” adding the hashtag ‘this is a cultural crisis.'”

#Bstrong will donate cash cards to black-owned businesses who have suffered. Our goal is to start w a small number of 100 businesses. My goal was 20k #coronakits & we did $18m, so let’s dream big. #thisisaculturalcrisis @GEMmissions #dreambig https://t.co/1Ah1aM192F — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 3, 2020

Frankel also plans to donate money to other small businesses not owned by people of color.

Bstrong will reach our goal of funds for 100 businesses today. Money is FLYING in! Tomorrow we will raise money to help the second group of 100 businesses of ALL races. #bstrong #thisisaculturalcrisis THANK YOU 🙏 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 3, 2020

For more information on BStrong, visit bethenny.com.