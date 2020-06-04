South O’ the Highway

Bethenny Frankel Donates Money to Small Businesses

Frankel is working with her organization BStrong.

SOTH Team June 4, 2020
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel, Photo: David Crotty/PMC

Real Housewife of New York City alumnus and Hamptonite Bethenny Frankel is working with her charity, BStrong, to help small businesses in need.

Frankel took to Twitter with the announcement. “B Strong will donate cash cards to Black-owned businesses who have suffered. Our goal is to start w a small number of 100 businesses. My goal was 20k coronakits, and we did $18m, so let’s dream big,” adding the hashtag ‘this is a cultural crisis.'”

Frankel also plans to donate money to other small businesses not owned by people of color.

For more information on BStrong, visit bethenny.com.

