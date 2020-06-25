Explore the Metaphysical at Bhumi Farms’ ‘INFINITE SEED’ Exhibition

Good to Know.FYI and Jess Hodin Levy have curated an outdoor exhibition titled INFINITE SEED, taking place at Bhumi Farms in East Hampton. It’s a group show featuring artworks that explore “collective healing through the interconnectedness of the earthly and the cosmic space,” according to a press release.

Perfect for social distancing, with a backdrop of farmland and open sky, the show is outdoors and visible from the road. The exhibit aims to offer opportunities for deep connections. Themes are some that many have experienced during recent isolation—spirituality, nature, introspection, and connection to one another.

A viewer is urged to “explore the metaphysical” as the show “provides opportunities to re-engage with one another, post-isolation, stimulating communal healing as we begin to reconvene.”

Looking up at the exhibits on the farm is meant to create a symbolic gaze towards the future. The show also hopes to create a “powerful connection between the Earth, the cosmos, and one another.” The display of art opened last weekend with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year and the official start of summer. INFINITE SEED is meant to represent the shift in the human experience—from trauma to healing.

Participating artists include Lia Chavez, Hayden Dunham, Fitzhugh Karol, Joiri Minaya, Mark Wilson, Nick van Woert and Manuela Viera-Gallo. There are also new commissions by Miya Ando and Alex Valls.

One highlight on the property includes Ando’s site-specific work titled “Moon Meditation Hut.” It’s a meditation space depicting the moon phases and constellations that existed above Bhumi Farms at the height of coronavirus. At times during the exhibit, the space will be activated with sound healing and therapeutic practices. Check goodtoknow.fyi for a schedule.

The show also aims to bring awareness to organizations like Bhumi Farms. The farms mission is “to deliver nutrient-rich organic produce to communities with the greatest need and least access.” Fifty percent of Bhumi Farm’s harvest is donated to the New York Common Food Pantry.

The exhibit will be on view through July. Face masks are require, while shirts and shoes are optional. You can also visit goodtoknow.fyi for a playlist to accompany the exhibit.