Cheers to Hamptons and North Fork Restaurants Serving Cocktails To-Go

As masked locals and visitors flock to the East End’s new socially-distanced outdoor dining spots, let’s not forget the incredible convenience of local delivery and pickup. In addition to the incredible takeout food options in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, this is also the first East End summer that allows restaurants to offer liquor to-go (must be ordered with food). That regulation change likely won’t last forever, so make good use of it while you can. Check out the refreshing cocktails that Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are offering for takeout this summer.
HAMPTONS
East Hampton
The 1770 House
Takeout offered daily, 4:30–8 p.m.
143 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-1770, 1770house.com
What’s on the Menu? Cocktails bottled to-go (Freshly Minted Margarita, Our Favorite Cosmo, Classic Negroni, Gin Pom-Pom)
Fresno Restaurant
Offering takeout Thursday–Tuesday, 5–7:30 p.m.
8 Fresno Place, East Hampton
631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Batched cocktails ( Meyer Lemon Cosmo, Beacon Ruby Rita, Quarantini)
Highway Restaurant & Bar
Takeout offered daily, 5–9 p.m.
290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton
631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Cocktails for one (Hot on the Highway, Negroni, Boulevardier, The Shaddock)
East Quogue
New Moon Café
Offering takeout and delivery daily, 4–8 p.m.
524 Montauk Highway East Quogue
631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com
What’s on the Menu? Quart specials of the week (Mai Tai, Mooner’s Mojitos, Margaritas To-Go, Growlers To-Go)
Hampton Bays
Edgewater
Offering takeout Sunday, Tuesday–Thursday, 3:45–8:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:45–8:45 p.m.
295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Cocktail pitchers (Rum Punch, Margarita, Sangria), Mimosa kit
Rumba
Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
What’s on the Menu? Individual specialty cocktails (Key Lime Martini, RUMBA Fuel, Prickly Pear Margarita and more), Specialty cocktails by the quart (Caribbean Rum Punch, Rumba’s House Margarita, Passion Fruit Piña Colada and more), Mimosas by the Bottle
Montauk
Lobster Roll aka LUNCH
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
1980 Montauk Highway, Napeague
631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com
What’s on the Menu? Montaukila Margarita, East End Bloody Mary, “The Affair” Margarita, Rum cocktails on the Rocks, Frozen Piña Coladas, Frozen Daiquiris, Vodka Cocktails/Martinis, Gin Cocktails/Martinis, Prosecco Cocktails and more
Shagwong Tavern
Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.
774 Main Street, Montauk
631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com
What’s on the Menu? 16 oz. cocktails (Sangria, Frozen Vodka Pink Lemonade, Frozen Margarite, Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Margarite, Habanero Bloody Mary, Mimosa)
Sag Harbor
The Beacon
Takeout offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 3:30–7:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.
8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? Batched cocktails (Ruby Rita, Sunburn)
The Bell & Anchor
Takeout offered Tuesday–Thursday, 3:30–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.
3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor
631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com
What’s on the Menu? Hard batch (The Bellvardier, Cosmopolitan), batched cocktails, cocktail specials, The Standards (Ruby Rita, Sunburn, The Carlito Margarito)
Estia’s Little Kitchen
Offering takeout Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
What’s on the Menu? Cocktail of the Week (B.O.M. Blood Orange Margarita), Cocktails by the pint (Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Margarita)
K Pasa
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 2–8 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com
What’s on the Menu? Margarita kit, Watermelon Margarita, Classic Margarita, Hot-Rita
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.
126 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? White Sangria, You Are Lulu, Lo Fino, Cocktails du Jour
Tutto Il Giorno
Takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
16 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com
What’s on the Menu? Margarita Picante, Cucumber & Mint Gimlet, Sgroppino Frozen Limon, Negroni
Southampton
The Plaza Café
Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.
61 Hill Street, Southampton
631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Mojitos (Pineapple Coconut Mojito, Strawberry Lemonade Mojito), Plaza Café’s Rum Punch
Tutto Il Giorno
Offering takeout and delivery (Grubhub) Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
56 Nugent Street, Southampton
631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com
What’s on the Menu? 16 oz. cocktails (Tutto Spritz, Margarita, Frosé)
Union Burger Bar
Takeout offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
What’s on the Menu? Good Olde Bourbon Smash, Paper Plane, Boulevardier, Social Cooler, Negroni, Strawberry Mojito
Springs
The Springs Tavern
Curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 4–8:30 p.m.
15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs
631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com
What’s on the Menu? House Cocktails (C&D Lemonade, Bonac Tonic Rum Punch, Bikini Martini, Twisted Arnold Palmer, Fresh Strawberry Daiquiri and more)
Water Mill
Bistro Été
Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-466-5770, bistroete.com
What’s on the Menu? Chef’s Own Margarita Mix
Calissa
Delivery and takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.
1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Cocktail kits (The Ginny Hendrix Cocktail, Coconut Water Pineapple Tequila, Grey Goose Elderflower Fizz, Kleos Mastiha Cocktail, Rockey’s Champagne Spritz), individual cocktails (The Boozy Frappe, St. Germain Spritz, Belvedere Moscow Mule, Yola Mezcal Spicy Margarita and more)
NORTH FORK
Aquebogue
Little Lucharitos
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
487 Main Road, Aquebogue
631-779-3681, lucharitos.com
What’s on the Menu? Blackberry Margarita, Jalapeño Margarita, Guava Margarita, Watermelon Mint Margarita, Frozen Classic Margarita
Greenport
Crazy Beans
Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
2 Front Street, Greenport
631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Cocktail specials (Pirate Rum Punch, Frozen Mudslide, Rosé Spritzer, Breakfast Sangria, Hawaiian Mimosa and more)
The Frisky Oyster
Takeout offered Friday–Sunday, 2–8 p.m.
27 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com
What’s on the Menu? Beaver Fever, W.A.R.D., Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita, Absinthe Mojito, Frisky Whiskey, Kentucky Mule and more
Green Hill Kitchen & Que
Takeout and delivery offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.
48 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4900, greenhillny.com
What’s on the Menu? Basil Lemonade, Matty’s Margarita, Bourbon Tea, Diplomatico Old-Fashioned, Houston on Front Street, It’s a Mad, Mad World)
The Halyard at Sound View Greenport
Friday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.; Monday, 4–8 p.m.
58775 Route 48, Greenport
631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com
What’s on the Menu? Aperol Spritz, Barrel Aged Old-Fashioned, The Halyard Gin & Tonic, Wish You Were Here, Summer Sangria and more
Lucharitos
Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
4119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
What’s on the Menu? Lucha Punch, Red Sangria, White Sangria, Frozen Passion Fruit Sangria, Frozen Mojito, Mango Margarita and more
Riverhead
Dark Horse Restaurant
Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
1 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Moscow Mule, French Martini, The Elder Bourbon, Samoa Girl Scout Cookie Martini, Bobs G.G.O., Mark and Stormy, Red, White and Rosé
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Offering takeout and delivery Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
What’s on the Menu? Mango Martini, Espresso Martini, Tweed’s Rum Punch, Sparkling Point Cocktail, Golden Apple Martini and more
Shelter Island
Vine Street Café
Delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.
41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? Bottles cocktails (Double Manhattan, VSC Machete, Rx Margarita)