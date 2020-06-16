Cheers to Hamptons and North Fork Restaurants Serving Cocktails To-Go

As masked locals and visitors flock to the East End’s new socially-distanced outdoor dining spots, let’s not forget the incredible convenience of local delivery and pickup. In addition to the incredible takeout food options in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, this is also the first East End summer that allows restaurants to offer liquor to-go (must be ordered with food). That regulation change likely won’t last forever, so make good use of it while you can. Check out the refreshing cocktails that Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are offering for takeout this summer.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

East Hampton

The 1770 House

Takeout offered daily, 4:30–8 p.m.

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

What’s on the Menu? Cocktails bottled to-go (Freshly Minted Margarita, Our Favorite Cosmo, Classic Negroni, Gin Pom-Pom)

Fresno Restaurant

Offering takeout Thursday–Tuesday, 5–7:30 p.m.

8 Fresno Place, East Hampton

631-324-8700, fresnorestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Batched cocktails ( Meyer Lemon Cosmo, Beacon Ruby Rita, Quarantini)

Highway Restaurant & Bar

Takeout offered daily, 5–9 p.m.

290 Montauk Highway, East Hampton

631-527-5372, highwayrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Cocktails for one (Hot on the Highway, Negroni, Boulevardier, The Shaddock)

East Quogue

New Moon Café

Offering takeout and delivery daily, 4–8 p.m.

524 Montauk Highway East Quogue

631-653-4042, newmooncafeeq.com

What’s on the Menu? Quart specials of the week (Mai Tai, Mooner’s Mojitos, Margaritas To-Go, Growlers To-Go)

Hampton Bays

Edgewater

Offering takeout Sunday, Tuesday–Thursday, 3:45–8:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:45–8:45 p.m.

295 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-2323, edgewaterrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Cocktail pitchers (Rum Punch, Margarita, Sangria), Mimosa kit

Rumba

Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

What’s on the Menu? Individual specialty cocktails (Key Lime Martini, RUMBA Fuel, Prickly Pear Margarita and more), Specialty cocktails by the quart (Caribbean Rum Punch, Rumba’s House Margarita, Passion Fruit Piña Colada and more), Mimosas by the Bottle

Montauk

Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

1980 Montauk Highway, Napeague

631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

What’s on the Menu? Montaukila Margarita, East End Bloody Mary, “The Affair” Margarita, Rum cocktails on the Rocks, Frozen Piña Coladas, Frozen Daiquiris, Vodka Cocktails/Martinis, Gin Cocktails/Martinis, Prosecco Cocktails and more

Shagwong Tavern

Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.

774 Main Street, Montauk

631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com

What’s on the Menu? 16 oz. cocktails (Sangria, Frozen Vodka Pink Lemonade, Frozen Margarite, Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Margarite, Habanero Bloody Mary, Mimosa)

Sag Harbor

The Beacon

Takeout offered Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 3:30–7:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.

8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? Batched cocktails (Ruby Rita, Sunburn)

The Bell & Anchor

Takeout offered Tuesday–Thursday, 3:30–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.

3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor

631-725-3400, bellandanchor.com

What’s on the Menu? Hard batch (The Bellvardier, Cosmopolitan), batched cocktails, cocktail specials, The Standards (Ruby Rita, Sunburn, The Carlito Margarito)

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Offering takeout Wednesday–Monday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

What’s on the Menu? Cocktail of the Week (B.O.M. Blood Orange Margarita), Cocktails by the pint (Mimosa, Bloody Mary, Margarita)

K Pasa

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 2–8 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

What’s on the Menu? Margarita kit, Watermelon Margarita, Classic Margarita, Hot-Rita

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? White Sangria, You Are Lulu, Lo Fino, Cocktails du Jour

Tutto Il Giorno

Takeout offered Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

16 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com

What’s on the Menu? Margarita Picante, Cucumber & Mint Gimlet, Sgroppino Frozen Limon, Negroni

Southampton

The Plaza Café

Takeout offered Thursday–Monday, Noon–8 p.m.

61 Hill Street, Southampton

631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Mojitos (Pineapple Coconut Mojito, Strawberry Lemonade Mojito), Plaza Café’s Rum Punch

Tutto Il Giorno

Offering takeout and delivery (Grubhub) Thursday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

56 Nugent Street, Southampton

631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com

What’s on the Menu? 16 oz. cocktails (Tutto Spritz, Margarita, Frosé)

Union Burger Bar

Takeout offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? Good Olde Bourbon Smash, Paper Plane, Boulevardier, Social Cooler, Negroni, Strawberry Mojito

Springs

The Springs Tavern

Curbside pickup and delivery offered daily, 4–8:30 p.m.

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs

631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

What’s on the Menu? House Cocktails (C&D Lemonade, Bonac Tonic Rum Punch, Bikini Martini, Twisted Arnold Palmer, Fresh Strawberry Daiquiri and more)

Water Mill

Bistro Été

Curbside pickup and delivery offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

What’s on the Menu? Chef’s Own Margarita Mix

Calissa

Delivery and takeout offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Cocktail kits (The Ginny Hendrix Cocktail, Coconut Water Pineapple Tequila, Grey Goose Elderflower Fizz, Kleos Mastiha Cocktail, Rockey’s Champagne Spritz), individual cocktails (The Boozy Frappe, St. Germain Spritz, Belvedere Moscow Mule, Yola Mezcal Spicy Margarita and more)

NORTH FORK

Aquebogue

Little Lucharitos

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

487 Main Road, Aquebogue

631-779-3681, lucharitos.com

What’s on the Menu? Blackberry Margarita, Jalapeño Margarita, Guava Margarita, Watermelon Mint Margarita, Frozen Classic Margarita

Greenport

Crazy Beans

Takeout and delivery offered Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

2 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Cocktail specials (Pirate Rum Punch, Frozen Mudslide, Rosé Spritzer, Breakfast Sangria, Hawaiian Mimosa and more)

The Frisky Oyster

Takeout offered Friday–Sunday, 2–8 p.m.

27 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4265, thefriskyoyster.com

What’s on the Menu? Beaver Fever, W.A.R.D., Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita, Absinthe Mojito, Frisky Whiskey, Kentucky Mule and more

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Takeout and delivery offered daily, Noon–8 p.m.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

What’s on the Menu? Basil Lemonade, Matty’s Margarita, Bourbon Tea, Diplomatico Old-Fashioned, Houston on Front Street, It’s a Mad, Mad World)

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

Friday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.; Monday, 4–8 p.m.

58775 Route 48, Greenport

631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

What’s on the Menu? Aperol Spritz, Barrel Aged Old-Fashioned, The Halyard Gin & Tonic, Wish You Were Here, Summer Sangria and more

Lucharitos

Takeout and delivery offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

4119 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

What’s on the Menu? Lucha Punch, Red Sangria, White Sangria, Frozen Passion Fruit Sangria, Frozen Mojito, Mango Margarita and more

Riverhead

Dark Horse Restaurant

Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

1 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Moscow Mule, French Martini, The Elder Bourbon, Samoa Girl Scout Cookie Martini, Bobs G.G.O., Mark and Stormy, Red, White and Rosé

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Offering takeout and delivery Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

What’s on the Menu? Mango Martini, Espresso Martini, Tweed’s Rum Punch, Sparkling Point Cocktail, Golden Apple Martini and more

Shelter Island

Vine Street Café

Delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? Bottles cocktails (Double Manhattan, VSC Machete, Rx Margarita)