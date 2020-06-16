East Hampton’s LongHouse Reserve Reopens Outdoor Sculpture Garden

This summer, East End visitors are spending much of their time outside—with art tours, movie screenings, fine dining and more taking place exclusively outdoors. On Wednesday, June 17, the LongHouse Reserve, a renowned 16-acre sculpture garden, reopens to the public, providing East Hampton with a one-of-a-kind outdoor attraction that no weekender or local should miss.

“This happy news comes at a time when the restorative and transformative power of beauty, art and nature are more essential than ever,” LongHouse Executive Director Matko Tomicic said in a statement. “We hope our grounds and gardens will help you find comfort and renew your spirit.”

As one of the first arts institutions on Long Island to reopen, LongHouse has devised many comprehensive safety measures, including timed ticketing that will ensure adequate space for social distancing. These tickets can be reserved online now for any open date through August. Face coverings will be required by visitors over the age of 9 and are recommended for children ages 2–9. Visitors not wearing a mask will be given one that they must wear upon entering the reserve, and children without masks must be kept in strollers. With the exception of family members, all visitors should remain six feet apart at all times. Benches, bathrooms, water fountains and the gift shop will not be available at this time.

“The birds are chirping more sweetly than ever; the gardens have blossomed, flowered and flourished and continue with their enchanting bounty; many pieces of our outdoor art have changed places; and the LongHouse team has been busily buzzing in preparation,” President of the LongHouse Reserve board Dianne Benson said in a statement. “With all precautions in place, and with confidence that you—our adored audience and esteemed members—will observe the necessities of safe distancing and face coverings, we welcome you back to LongHouse.”

The LongHouse Reserve will be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 1–5 p.m. through June, then in July, it will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 1–5 p.m. The gardens will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to reserve tickets, visit longhouse.org.