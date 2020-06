Parrish Art Museum Virtual Student Exhibition Showcases Young Local Artists

The Parrish Art Museum has brought their annual student art exhibition online for all to see. Click here to see the exhibition—now 60 years strong—and check below for the list of talented East End kids involved.

2020 STUDENT EXHIBITION HONOREES SENIOR AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE:

Drawing/Illustration

Isabella Alfasi, Westhampton Beach

Audrey Barry, Bellport

Jessie Boskamp, Westhampton Beach

Sofia Brixius, Westhampton Beach

Victoria Havens, Eastport South Manor

Madison Kelly, Riverhead

Jonas Kinsey, Shelter Island

Daria Matuznaia, Ross

Jillian Orr, Mattituck

Amanda Piecora, Miller Place

Jayda Rivera, William Floyd

Mixed Media/Collage

Alexandra Dayton, East Hampton

Julia Gammon, Mattituck

Tristian Halsey, Hampton Bays

Griffin Masarik, Eastport South Manor

Ruby Yassen, Pierson

Painting

Nickolas Foglia, Eastport South Manor

Liam Huberty, Bridgehampton

Jaclyn Nguyen, William Floyd

Caraline Oakley, Southampton

Billy Wacha-Waste McNeill, William Floyd

Photography

Ava Albinson, Pierson

Tycho Burwell, Ross

Hannah Esquenazi, Ross

Sofia Gannon, Bellport

Armani Gordon, East Hampton

Sam Porsche, Bellport

Ashley Schnaars, Eastern Long Island Academy of Applied Technology

Antonia Schnitzler, Ross

Marrik Whitaker, Eastern Long Island Academy of Applied Technology

Printmaking

Gianna Ekstra, Pierson

Xinyan Chi, Ross

Graphic Design/Digital Media

William Minchala, East Hampton

3-D

Jennifer Calle, East Hampton

Andrea Diaz, Southampton

Orion Gianis, East Hampton

Madison Hawkesworth, Southampton

Caleigh Hochstedler, Southampton

Milan Moraga, Hampton Bays

Taylor Normandin, Riverhead

Fredy Pedro Velasquez, East Hampton

Brett Walsh, Mattituck

“Ones to Watch”

Victoria Angular-Perez, Bellport

Emelia Baltz, Pierson

Nicole Bolotova, William Floyd

Trinity Brown, Bellport

Kate Connelly, Eastport South Manor

Emmet Harrington, East Hampton

Asha Hokanson, East Hampton

Olivia Nicoletti, Eastern Long Island Academy of Applied Technology

Luna Paucar, Bridgehampton

Bazzy Quigley-Dunning, Shelter Island

Kyle Tobias, William Floyd

Jake Whitney, Shoreham-Wading River

Olivia Zaturn, Eastern Long Island Academy of Applied Technology