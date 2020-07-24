AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Tonight, Friday, July 18, AFTEE’s Show Time in Southampton drive-in movie series continues with the adventure classic Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The first in East Hamptonite Steven Spielberg‘s Indiana Jones series, 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark stars Harrison Ford as intrepid archaeologist Indiana Jones, who races against time to stop the Nazis from finding the Ark of the Covenant. The film is an homage to serial adventure films of the 1930s and 1940s and also stars Karen Allen, Paul Freeman and John Rhys-Davies.

Raiders of the Lost Ark was written by Lawrence Kasdan from a story by George Lucas and produced by Lucasfilm. A huge critical and commercial success, Raiders of the Lost Ark earned $389.9 million worldwide on a budget of $20 million and was the top-grossing film of 1981. It won five Academy Awards Best Art Direction, Film Editing, Sound, Visual Effects and Sound Effects Editing—and spawned a massive franchise. The film was followed by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)and an upcoming fifth film scheduled for 2022. There have been numerous video games released, as well as a TV series, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, from 1992–1993.

Watch the trailer for Raiders of the Lost Ark above.

