AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Rocky’

Tonight, Saturday, July 25, AFTEE’s Show Time in Southampton drive-in movie series continues with the seminal boxing saga Rocky.

The film stars Sylvester Stallone as Robert “Rocky” Balboa, a young journeyman boxer who trains to fight the legendary Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers. Talia Shire plays Adrian, Rocky’s love interest; Burt Young plays her brother, Paulie.

Directed by John. G Avildsen, and written by Stallone, Rocky was produced on the small budget of $1 million and made $225 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 1976. Rocky spawned a highly successful film franchise—Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), Rocky Balboa (2006), Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018). Stallone has appeared in every film.

Created as a way to reimagine the drive-in movie and live music experiences during a time of social distancing, Show Time in Southampton allows you to enjoy movies from your individual tailgating zone. For tickets, visit aftee.org.