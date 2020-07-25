Film & TV

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Rocky’

Learn about the seminal boxing film.

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton July 25, 2020
Poster for 'Rocky'

Tonight, Saturday, July 25, AFTEE’s Show Time in Southampton drive-in movie series continues with the seminal boxing saga Rocky.

The film stars Sylvester Stallone as Robert “Rocky” Balboa, a young journeyman boxer who trains to fight the legendary Apollo Creed, played by Carl WeathersTalia Shire plays Adrian, Rocky’s love interest; Burt Young plays her brother, Paulie.

Directed by John. G Avildsen, and written by Stallone, Rocky was produced on the small budget of $1 million and made $225 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 1976. Rocky spawned a highly successful film franchise—Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), Rocky Balboa (2006), Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018). Stallone has appeared in every film.

Created as a way to reimagine the drive-in movie and live music experiences during a time of social distancing, Show Time in Southampton allows you to enjoy movies from your individual tailgating zone. For tickets, visit aftee.org.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

July 24, 2020
17

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

Scene from
July 23, 2020
300

Southampton Arts Center’s Unity Fest Celebrates Black Culture on July 26

July 18, 2020
216

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Dirty Dancing’

July 17, 2020
185

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: ‘Men in Black’