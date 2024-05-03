East Hampton Favorite Fierro's Pizza Opens New Montauk Outpost

Fierro’s Pizzeria Montauk is open for business! Photo: Randy Kendall, Courtesy Fierro’s

Beloved East Hampton Village staple Fierro’s Pizza opened its new location in Montauk at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, just as planned following the announcement in April of their purchase of the former Blade + Salt restaurant space at 54 South Erie Avenue, near the Montauk Brewing Company.

Owner of Fierro’s since 2022 and employee for nearly two decades before that, Randy Kendall acknowledged it has been something of a dream to open a new location of the restaurant, which has been a hit with locals and visitors in East Hampton since it opened in 1983. “It’s going to be a little bit different because it’s mostly takeout,” a very busy Kendall said in a brief exchange, explaining that the new spot only has outdoor seating.

After closing the deal on the space, @fierrospizza noted on Instagram, “We are very excited to be part of the Montauk community! Who’s ready in Montauk? Let’s go!”

On the other side, the outgoing Blade + Salt pizzeria, which closed on April 19, shared a somewhat somber goodbye after three years in the location.

Owners Stephanie and Richard Pietromonaco wrote on their @bladeandsalt Instagram account, “We are so deeply grateful for your support of our mission to provide the community with the best quality seasonally focused foods, in a warm and welcoming environment. To further that mission, Blade + Salt will close while we search to relocate our kitchen. This will allow us to create the foods you have loved year-round, with wine and beer in a dine-in space.”

On their voicemail, they encouraged fans of the restaurant to follow them on Instagram “to see if we can find another space to be able to serve you our amazing food.”

Fierro’s Pizzeria Montauk shares the same website as their East Hampton counterpart, fierrospizzastore.com, and they can be reached for orders at 631-668-8084.