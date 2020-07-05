Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore Star in ‘Same Time, Next Year’ Virtual Reading

Famed actors Julianne Moore and Alec Baldwin will headline a virtual staged reading of the romantic comedy Same Time, Next Year with Guild Hall on Sunday, July 12. The revival of this critically-acclaimed play is directed by Bob Balaban who has spearheaded the charity event to benefit the cultural institution in East Hampton.

Since Guild Hall shut its doors in March due to COVID-19, the center has delivered the community with imaginative online theater, visual arts and educational programming.

“It’s a joy to watch these two sublime actors make theater-magic together,” said Balaban.

Same Time, Next Year, a play by Bernard Slade, debuted in 1975 and ran for four years on Broadway, winning a Tony Award for lead actress Ellen Burstyn.

It remains one of the world’s most widely produced plays. The plot “follows a love affair between two people who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers,” reads a press release from Guild Hall.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to Bob Balaban, Alec Baldwin and Julianne Moore who have joined forces to raise funds for Guild Hall,” says Guild Hall executive director Andrea Grover. “These three artists continue a storied tradition of celebrated actors, playwrights and artists coming together ‘to put on a show’ at Guild Hall. We hope as many people as possible join us for this very special evening—seating is limitless in the virtual realm.”

Moore is an Academy Award and Emmy winning actor who has starred in blockbusters like Boogie Nights and The Hours. Baldwin, a long-time supporter of Guild Hall, is also an Emmy Award winner and known for shows like 30 Rock as well as films like The Hunt for Red October and The Boss Baby, to name a few. Balaban, who is also a producer and actor, has appeared in over a hundred movies including Midnight Cowboy and Moonrise Kingdom.

The reading is part of Guild Hall’s new vision for its 2020 Summer Season which will focus on restarting the local creative economy through collaborations with regional artists, musicians and performers, in both online and offline presentations.

Guild Hall reopened its doors on Friday, June 26, welcoming the public to view its Artist Members Exhibition. Indoor and outdoor spaces are being redesigned to create small, intimate performance spaces where patrons can join a range of visual and performing arts in health and safety compliant environments.

Tickets for this benefit reading are $100. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit guildhall.org.