Jewish Center of the Hamptons Hosts Isaac Mizrahi and Friends

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons will present “A Virtual Evening with Isaac Mizrahi and Friends” on Sunday, August 9.

Guests are invited to login to a front row seat as famed designer Isaac Mizrahi hosts one-on-one interviews with celebrity guests, including acclaimed actor and Hamptons regular Bob Balaban, Sandra Bernhard, Henry Winkler and East Ender Andy Cohen. There will also be an introduction by Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth.

A silent auction will also be held, featuring prizes and experiences like four Legends seats at a New York Yankees home game and 18 holes of golf at East Hampton Golf Club. Carissa’s is offering a Rosh Hashanah dinner for six to eight people and you will also find items like Candice Bergen’s Bergen Bags. Bidding is now open and auction winners will be announced live at the end of the program.

The event will take place via Zoom, from the comfort of your own home, on Sunday, August 9, starting at 7:30 p.m. To register or view the auction, visit jcoh.org/evening. Individual tickets start at $36.