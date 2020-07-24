Lobster Bakes and Beach BBQs Return to Gurney’s Montauk Resort

In current COVID-times, open-air dining has become key to summer 2020. Lucky for us, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa has a few special options this summer for celebrating life on the East End that include, most importantly, a safe dining experience.

Lobster Bakes at The Beach Club are back. And who doesn’t love lobster on the beach? The experience includes all of the traditional favorites. Think rosemary biscuits, seafood chowder, steamed 1.5-pound lobster, clams and mussels, corn and steamed Yukon Golds. For dessert—apple and rhubarb pie. This happens every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

For the kids, they can enjoy chicken, fish, mashed potato, steamed veggies, corn and dessert. The cost is $95 per person for adults and $25 for kids.

On Monday and Wednesday nights this summer, the Gurney’s Beach Club will host a Beach BBQ. The feast includes more traditional favorites like Korean BBQ short ribs, smoked prime brisket, buttermilk fried chicken, apple cider glazed smoked chicken or St. Louis pork ribs. There’s also pastrami bacon, Charleston slaw, house made pickles, German potato salad, five cheese mac n’ cheese, and last but not least, a peach cobbler.

For the kids, the same children’s menu as the Lobster Bake will be served. The Beach BBQ kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and costs $75 per adult and $25 for children.

The Beach Club at Gurney’s is situated right on the ocean and spans 2,000 feet of beach in front of the resort. Each dining option is ideal for families, couples or groups of friends, and is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty of summer.

To make a reservation, visit gurneysmontauk.com.