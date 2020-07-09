Michael J. Fox Celebrates ‘Back to the Future’ 35th Anniversary

Quogue resident Michael J. Fox celebrated the 35th anniversary of the celebrated time travel comedy adventure, Back to the Future.

The actor posted on Instagram, “It’s been 35 years since Back to the Future was released…woah that’s heavy.” Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future was released in 1985 and stars Fox as Marty McFly, a teen who travels back in time with a modified DeLorean to save his best friend, Emmett “Doc” Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd. When Marty ends up in 1955, he meets younger versions of his mother (Lea Thompson) and father (Crispin Glover) and realizes he can change the future for the better.

Back to the Future was followed by two sequels, which also starred Fox and Lloyd, in 1989 and 1990. The sequels were filmed back-to-back and were successful, despite not enjoying the same level of acclaim of the original. The films spawned a multimedia franchise, including video games, board games, a stage musical, animated television series and more.