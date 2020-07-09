South O’ the Highway

Michael J. Fox Celebrates ‘Back to the Future’ 35th Anniversary

The star played Marty McFly in the beloved time travel adventure.

SOTH Team July 9, 2020
Still from the "Back to the Future," Photo: Instagram/Michael J. Fox

Quogue resident Michael J. Fox celebrated the 35th anniversary of the celebrated time travel comedy adventure, Back to the Future.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s been 35 years since Back to the Future was released… woah that’s heavy #bttf

A post shared by Michael J Fox (@realmikejfox) on

The actor posted on Instagram, “It’s been 35 years since Back to the Future was released…woah that’s heavy.” Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Back to the Future was released in 1985 and stars Fox as Marty McFly, a teen who travels back in time with a modified DeLorean to save his best friend, Emmett “Doc” Brown, played by Christopher Lloyd. When Marty ends up in 1955, he meets younger versions of his mother (Lea Thompson) and father (Crispin Glover) and realizes he can change the future for the better.

Back to the Future was followed by two sequels, which also starred Fox and Lloyd, in 1989 and 1990. The sequels were filmed back-to-back and were successful, despite not enjoying the same level of acclaim of the original. The films spawned a multimedia franchise, including video games, board games, a stage musical, animated television series and more.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Justin Bieber
July 2, 2020
1,259

Justin Bieber Rents $5 Million Property in Montauk

Gabriel Mann as Nolan Ross on ABC's
July 1, 2020
271

ABC Passes on ‘Revenge’ Reboot Not Set in the Hamptons

June 29, 2020
362

Actor Robert Hartwell Buys House Built by Slaves to “Fill with Love”

Jimmy Fallon at the Time 100 Gala, 2019
June 27, 2020
411

Jimmy Fallon Addresses the Bridgehampton High School Class of 2020