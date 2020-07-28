One East End Activist’s Effort to Keep Black Lives Matter Movement on Front Burner

It was less a demonstration and more of a reminder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Montauk this past weekend, the reminder being that the movement is not going away any time soon.

On both Saturday and Sunday, Tanish Lindsay, a newly minted activist, stood on the green at Carl Fisher Plaza, along with several like-minded Montauk residents, waving signs to passersby and chanting.

Lindsay has previously organized two demonstrations in Montauk, each of which drew between 150 to 225 people. This past weekend’s event was much more subtle and personal.

A major impetus for the small demonstration was to show solidarity with the protesters in Portland. Activists across the country encouraged BLM supporters to act over the weekend to demonstrate that solidarity.