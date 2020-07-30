Russell Young’s Diamond-Dusted Art to Dazzle at White Room Gallery

British-American artist Russell Young, known for his large scale silkscreen paintings, will display diamond-dusted icons and stars in an exhibition titled Pop Starz at The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton.

Icons like Kate Moss, Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe sparkle in Young’s paintings that use diamond dust, a technique of applying individual crystals, pressed into the surface of the artist’s works. By combining this luxurious material with haunting celebrity images, Young aims to glamorize the works of art.

“It’s this beautiful collection of characters,” says Young. “These are characters you would want to sit around a dinner table with. I’ve had a love for these people from their music, from watching movies of them as a kid to the iconic lives they lived.” The series reveals how his subjects, who have held such importance throughout Young’s life, will forever remain timeless.

Pop Starz will run from Wednesday, August 12 through September 6. It also includes the work of Nelson De La Nuez and Seek One.

Young began his career photographing British nightlife, shooting well-known musical acts like R.E.M. and The Smiths. His first breakthrough work was his photography of George Michael displayed in the sleeve of the “Faith” album in 1987. He went on to do editorial work for magazines, album covers and portraits of famous artists and celebrities including Bob Dylan, Morrissey, Bruce Springsteen, Bjork, New Order and Diana Ross. He also found himself directing music videos during the MTV boom of the ’90s.

Eventually he stepped away from being editorial photographer and music video director to pursue painting and create a full-time career as a fine artist. His works have been collected by the likes of Kate Moss, Barack Obama, Drake and many others.

See more of Russell Young’s art at russellyoung.com.