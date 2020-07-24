Top Five East End Events This Weekend: July 24–26, 2020

The Hamptons and North Fork are bursting with exciting events this weekend, both in-person and online. This weekend’s top five events include the Ellen Hermanson Virtual Summer Gala, Show Time in Southampton and more!

Hamptons Virtual Art Fair

On view now through Sunday, July 26, 8 p.m.

From well-respected, emerging artists and renowned mid-career pros, to the blue-chip masters, what you witness will amaze. From Monet Manet, Magritte and Rockwell, to Sultan, Warhol, Lichtenstein and Audrey Flack, it is a rare opportunity to acquire pieces never offered previously in the Hamptons. And it’s presented in an eye-catching 3D virtual reality video setting, so you perceive the size, relationship, and the aura of the piece. Prices ranging from $4,000 to the millions. hamptonsvirtualartfair.com

Perlman Music Program Virtual Gala

Friday, July 24, 5 p.m.

This year, the Perlman Music Program re-imagines the annual summer gala as a festive online experience. Tune in to watch the virtual celebration and take part in a spirited live auction. The evening features Toby and Itzhak Perlman, the 2020 Summer Music School students, the 2020 Chamber Music Workshop young artists, PMP faculty and alumni and other surprise guests. For more information, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: Week 2

July 24 & 25, 8:30 p.m.

After a wildly successful opening weekend, All for the East End’s (AFTEE) drive-in series, brought to you by Dan’s Independent Media, continues with two more classic films—Raiders of the Lost Ark on Friday and Rocky on Saturday. Reserve your personal tailgate, safety zone now, and get ready to enjoy a fresh take on a retro night out. Proceeds benefit AFTEE. Southampton Elks Fairgrounds, 605 County Road 39, Southampton. aftee.org

Ellen Hermanson Virtual Summer Gala

Saturday, July 25, 6:30 p.m.

Help the Ellen Hermanson Foundation mark 25 years of saving lives, and join the foundation in raising funds and building awareness that breast cancer doesn’t disappear just because COVID-19 has taken over the headlines. The virtual gala, co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff and Jodi Wasserman, features the comedy stylings of Jessica Kirson, Tovah Feldshuh as RBG and emcee Lucas Hunt, plus surprise guests. The night honors Cristina Cuomo, Kristen Dahlgren, Patti Askwith Kenner and Edyle O’Brien. Tickets must be reserved in advance and are free, but donations are greatly encouraged to support the Ellen Hermanson Breast Centers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and satellite locations in Hampton Bays and East Hampton, as well as Ellen’s Well, a free psychosocial support program. For tickets and more information, call 212-840-0916 or visit ellenhermanson.org.

Our Fabulous Variety Show Drag Brunch

Sunday, July 26, 11 a.m.

Join Our Fabulous Variety Show for a fabulous drag brunch featuring drag queens Naomi and Aunt Barb at the Inn Spot on the Bay in Hampton Bays. Enjoy incredible food, libations and live entertainment from a safe social distance. Registration is $17 and includes access to the show as well as entry into an exciting raffle. A brunch menu and drinks will be available for purchase. Inn Spot by the Bay, 32 Lighthouse Road, Hampton Bays. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org