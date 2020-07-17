Top Five East End Events This Weekend: July 17–20, 2020

The Hamptons and North Fork boast some truly exciting and unique events this weekend—from a virtual home show to a drive-in with your own tailgating zone. Here are our top five events to check out this week, both in person and online.

Ben Aronson: Manhattan to Montauk

Now through Sunday, July 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Ben Aronson is recognized as one of America’s most respected and evocative painters of the urban landscape. His July exhibition, Manhattan to Montauk, celebrates Long Island and its art history, and it includes both urban cityscapes and the escape “to Long Island as an antidote to New York City.” Free admission to this exhibition and Susan Grossman: Drawings. MM Fine Art, 4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: Week 1

July 17 & 18, 8:30 p.m.

Created as a way to re-imagine the drive-in movie and live music experience during a time of social distancing, the Show Time on Southampton series, brought to you by Dan’s Independent Media, allows you to enjoy movies and concert from your own individual tailgating zone. This weekend’s films are Men in Black on Friday and Dirty Dancing on Saturday. Proceeds benefit All for the East End (AFTEE). Southampton Elks Fairgrounds, 605 County Road 39, Southampton. aftee.org

A Discussion with Nutritionist & Author Lyn-Genet Recitas

Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m.

Thinks it’s healthy? Think again! Healthy foods like salmon, cauliflower and strawberries can be the very reason you are packing on the pounds and getting sick. Lyn-Genet Recitas will show you how to identify the foods that cause inflammation so you can lose weight quickly and regain health. Register for this free, informative Zoom discussion, hosted by East Hampton Library, at eventbrite.com/lyn-genet-recitas.

Hamptons Virtual Home Show

Saturday, July 18 through August 17

As the single greatest gathering of home professionals, Dan’s Independent Media’s inaugural Hamptons Virtual Home Show is a one-of-a-kind event that you don’t want to miss. It’s the perfect setting in which to safely and effectively interact with the top home-service providers serving the East End. In a virtual setting you can visit right from your own home, they will be showcasing cutting-edge products and offering custom advice on everything you need, from building custom homes to remodeling, land development to landscaping, high-tech security to interior design and more! HamptonsHomeShow.com

Backstage with Marcia Milgrom Dodge: Bay Street Theater’s Hair

Monday, July 20, 7 p.m.



Bay Street Theater’s new online interview series, Backstage with MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes from Productions Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, continues with Tony Award-nominee Max von Essen and Alan H. Green of Bay Street’s 2001 production of Hair. The series provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions. Registration for the Zoom meeting is $20. Visit baystreet.org for more information.

