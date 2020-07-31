Top Five East End Events This Weekend: July 31–August 2, 2020

Being New York’s premier summer destination, the East End offers a wide array of events that cater to visitors and locals of varied social comfort levels. This weekend, the Hamptons and North Fork are offering plenty of fun online and in-person events—including an art open house, a virtual toast to hospital employees and more!

Virtual Fridays @ Five: Tom Philpott

Friday, July 31, 5 p.m.

Fridays at Five returns for its 36th season, albeit an unconventional one, with weekly virtual author talks through August 7. This week, Tom Philpott discusses his book Perilous Bounty: The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It in a lecture that debuts on YouTube Friday night and will remain available for viewing all weekend long. 631-537-0015, youtube.com/channel/hamptonlibrary

AFTEE Presents Show Time in Southampton: Week 3

July 31 & August 1, 8:30 p.m.

All for the East End’s (AFTEE) drive-in series, brought to you by Dan’s Independent Media, continues with another round of classic blockbusters—Transformers on Friday and Jurassic Park on Saturday. You can reserve your personal tailgate zone now to ensure a safe and fun night out. All proceeds benefit AFTEE. Southampton Elks Fairgrounds, 605 County Road 39, Southampton. aftee.org

Open House at VSOP Projects

August 1–2, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects’ open house is your last chance to view the current group exhibition, The Mystic, The Miner, The Pickpocket, a Coiner, The Gardener, a Swan and a Donkey, which has been on view by appointment only since June 6. Masks are required to enter the gallery, no more than six people are allowed inside at one time, proper hygiene measures are being taken and social distancing protocols are being enforced. The backyard garden is also open for safe socializing. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Gala in Your Garden Toast

Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.

The hospital’s annual gala, one of the longest-running and largest fundraisers in the Hamptons, returns in an exciting, experimental format. While it’s too late to order the dinner package, the event culminates in 7 minutes at 7 p.m., a virtual toast to the hospital’s lifesaving employees hosted by East End actor Liev Schreiber. Tickets to the toast are available for $50 per person. Visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/news/special-events for more info.

BCMF Summer Festival at Home: Dvořák/Moravec—A New Country

Sunday, August 2, 6:30 p.m.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music presents Summer Festival at Home, five hour-long programs premiering on Sundays on the BCMF website and YouTube channel and remaining available for viewing for one week. Each program features an introduction and interviews by BCM Artistic Director Marya Martin. This week’s program features Antonín Dvořák’s beautiful “Goin’ Home” from his New World Symphony and his Sonatina for flute and piano that includes a reference to Longfellow’s Hiawatha. Interviews with cellist Nicholas Canellakis and composer Paul Moravec are sure to provide greater insight into the program. Online RSVPs are requested. 212-741-9073, youtube.com/user/bcmfmusic

