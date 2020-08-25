Hampton Classic Horse Show Presents Inaugural Virtual Boutique Garden

The East End was heartbroken when the Hampton Classic Horse Show, one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the U.S. and one of the most popular events of the Hamptons season, announced the cancellation of its 2020 event. This week, a silver lining peeked through the clouds with the announcement of the Virtual Boutique Garden.

While the horses and riders are undeniably the main attraction of the annual event, the Boutique Garden is famous in its own right for its wide assortment of luxury clothing, accessories, art, equestrian goodies, Hampton Classic memorabilia and other rare collectibles. Thankfully, fans won’t have to miss out this year. From Sunday, August 30 through Sunday, September 6, the Classic’s usual dates leading up to Labor Day, the Classic hosts the Virtual Boutique Garden, featuring nearly 40 of the show’s onsite shops and boutiques.

“When we announced the cancellation of this year’s Hampton Classic, I heard from almost as many people about missing out on the shopping as I did from those who were sad about missing the beautiful horses,” said Hampton Classic Executive Director Shanette Cohen in the release. “Shopping is a major highlight at the Hampton Classic, and I’m so thrilled that we have found a way to offer it this year despite the fact that we won’t be there in person.”

An online preview of all items to be sold in the Virtual Boutique Garden begins on Friday, August 28, with the sale beginning on Sunday. All participating shops are offering a 10% discount to shoppers who checks out using the code HC2020.

“In addition to providing a chance to shop some of the amazing boutiques found at the Classic, this is also a great way to help support the many small businesses who are missing out on the chance to showcase their products at the Hampton Classic, as well as at other horse shows throughout 2020,” Cohen added.”It’s also a good way to support the Hampton Classic, a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Each vendor will be making a 15% donation to the show for purchases made through the Virtual Boutique Garden, and this will play a role in helping the Classic survive 2020 and return in its traditional way in 2021!”

Shop the Hampton Classic Virtual Boutique Garden when it opens at hamptonclassic.com/boutique-vendor-list.