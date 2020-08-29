South O’ the Highway

Hamptons Celebrity Instagram Roundup: NPH, Ina and More

Check out these celeb Instagram posts.

SOTH Team August 29, 2020
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Instagram selfie, Photo: Harris/Instagram

A weekend on the East End, especially during the summer, means celebrities are out to play. Here are what some Hamptons stars are posting on Instagram.

East Hampton’s Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy the sunset:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Husband. Backyard. Sunset. Lots to love. #grateful #funhousefarm @dbelicious

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Sag Harbor’s Jimmy Buffett plays in the yard:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘Truckin’, got my chips cashed in Keep truckin’, like the do-dah man Together, more or less in line Just keep truckin’ on’

A post shared by Jimmy Buffett (@jimmybuffett) on

East Hampton’s Ina Garten shouts out Sag Harbor Florist:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thank you @momflug and @dadflug for the amazing bouquet of dahlias! Wow. @sagharborflorist

A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on

East Hampton’s Alex Guarnaschelli enjoys a lobster roll at Bostwick’s:

Eas

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer never ends if you keep eating lobster rolls @bostwickschowderhouse

A post shared by Alex Guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) on

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon attempts breakfast:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Summer never ends if you keep eating lobster rolls @bostwickschowderhouse

A post shared by Alex Guarnaschelli (@guarnaschelli) on

East Hampton’s Jon Bon Jovi plays Hampton Water Rosé pong:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Channeling my inner 🐐 @tombrady to beat the kid at @hamptonwater rosé pong last night #stillgotit

A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on

Southampton’s Brooke Shields enjoys Southampton Arts Center:

Follow @danspapers on Instagram.

Related Articles

August 27, 2020
370

Ralph Macchio’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Hits Netflix August 28

Jennifer Lopez, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
August 26, 2020
352

Jennifer Lopez Introduces Nibling Brendon Scholl on Instagram

Jerry Seinfeld, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
August 25, 2020
592

Jerry Seinfeld Rebuts LinkedIn User’s Claim that NYC Is Dead for Good

R.L. Stine
August 23, 2020
525

R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Films Come to Netflix Next Year