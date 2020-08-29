Hamptons Celebrity Instagram Roundup: NPH, Ina and More

A weekend on the East End, especially during the summer, means celebrities are out to play. Here are what some Hamptons stars are posting on Instagram.
East Hampton’s Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy the sunset:
View this post on Instagram
Husband. Backyard. Sunset. Lots to love. #grateful #funhousefarm @dbelicious
Sag Harbor’s Jimmy Buffett plays in the yard:
East Hampton’s Ina Garten shouts out Sag Harbor Florist:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @momflug and @dadflug for the amazing bouquet of dahlias! Wow. @sagharborflorist
East Hampton’s Alex Guarnaschelli enjoys a lobster roll at Bostwick’s:
EasView this post on Instagram
Summer never ends if you keep eating lobster rolls @bostwickschowderhouse
Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon attempts breakfast:
View this post on Instagram
Summer never ends if you keep eating lobster rolls @bostwickschowderhouse
East Hampton’s Jon Bon Jovi plays Hampton Water Rosé pong:
View this post on Instagram
Channeling my inner 🐐 @tombrady to beat the kid at @hamptonwater rosé pong last night #stillgotit
Southampton’s Brooke Shields enjoys Southampton Arts Center:
View this post on Instagram
The Inaugural Collectors Sale First Look Cocktail Reception was held last night at @southamptonartscenter . Check out our social media pages and future issue for coverage from the evening. Thank you to @brookeshields @davidckratz @gregunis who removed their masks for two seconds for a quick photo! 📸Barbara Lassen
Follow @danspapers on Instagram.