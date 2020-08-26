South O’ the Highway

Jennifer Lopez Introduces Nibling Brendon Scholl on Instagram

The trans teen is the focus of a new short film.

Lee Meyer August 26, 2020
Jennifer Lopez, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez has introduced her nibling, trans teen Brendon Scholl, on Instagram.

Lopez took to Instagram to preview a new short film, Draw With Me, about Scholl’s coming out experience. Scholl identifies as they/them and nibling is a gender-neutral term for the child of a sibling.

“Brendon is my nibling and this is their story…Draw With Me is a short film about accepting change and challenges with love knowing when we do everything is possible 🌸 Please enjoy the first 5 minutes of this incredible story. Stay tuned for the full documentary at film festivals worldwide and coming soon on VOD. A film by @ithakafilms @marcomaranghello @lyndalopez08,” Lopez wrote.

Watch the clip above.

