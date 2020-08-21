Joe Mantello’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ Hits Netflix September 30

Bridgehampton director Joe Mantello‘s latest project, The Boys in the Band, will hit Netflix September 30.

The Boys in the Band is based on the iconic 1968 play by the late playwright Mart Crowley. Considered a seminal work of LGBT theater and writing, The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men in Manhattan whose lives are thrown into turmoil and chaos over the course of a birthday party. It was adapted into a 1970 film, and enjoyed a highly successful Broadway revival in 2018, directed by Mantello.

Netflix’s adaptation stars much of the same cast from the lauded revival, including Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús and Brian Hutchison.

The movie is produced by Ryan Murphy as part of his deal with Netflix, which so far has included the comedy The Politician (starring Gwyneth Paltrow), limited series Hollywood and the upcoming Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson.