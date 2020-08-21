South O’ the Highway

Joe Mantello’s ‘The Boys in the Band’ Hits Netflix September 30

This is the second film adaptation of the seminal play.

Lee Meyer August 21, 2020
Matt Bomer, Brian Hutchison, Zachary Quinto, Mart Crowley, Tuc Watkins, Joe Mantello, Michael Benjamin Washington, Robin de Jesus, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Jim Parsons of "The Boys In The Band" 50th Anniversary Celebration, Photo: Jimi Celeste/PMC

Bridgehampton director Joe Mantello‘s latest project, The Boys in the Band, will hit Netflix September 30.

The Boys in the Band is based on the iconic 1968 play by the late playwright Mart Crowley. Considered a seminal work of LGBT theater and writing, The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men in Manhattan whose lives are thrown into turmoil and chaos over the course of a birthday party. It was adapted into a 1970 film, and enjoyed a highly successful Broadway revival in 2018, directed by Mantello.

Netflix’s adaptation stars much of the same cast from the lauded revival, including Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Charlie Carver, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús and Brian Hutchison.

The movie is produced by Ryan Murphy as part of his deal with Netflix, which so far has included the comedy The Politician (starring Gwyneth Paltrow), limited series Hollywood and the upcoming Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson.

