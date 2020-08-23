R.L. Stine’s ‘Fear Street’ Films Come to Netflix Next Year

Netflix has announced that a series of films based on R.L. Stine‘s Fear Street will be released next year.

Sag Harbor’s Stine, known for his Goosebumps series of children’s horror books, wrote the Fear Street books for slightly older middle and high school-aged readers. They take place in a small town called Shadyside and feature teen-oriented horror tales.

The three Fear Street films are actually already completed and are directed by Leigh Janiak. Netflix plans to release each of them a month apart as part of a planned “Summer of Fear” event in 2021. Deadline reports, “The Fear Street saga starts in 1994, where a group of teens find out that a terrifying series of events in their hometown of Shadyside, Ohio, might be connected. Worse, the teens might be next up as targets. The films cover three different time periods, including the 1600s.”

The films star Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, Benjamin Flores Jr., Gillian Jacobs, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald and Jeremy Ford.

Earlier this year, a new Goosebumps series was announced. Deadline reported that the new show will be produced by Goosebumps film producer Neal H. Moritz. “I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R.L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” Moritz told the outlet.