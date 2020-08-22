Robert Hartwell Featured in Pharrell Williams’ ‘Entrepreneur’

Pharrell Williams‘ new video, “Entrepreneur,” (ft. East Hampton’s Jay-Z), features East Hampton’s Robert Hartwell in a significant role.

Hartwell, who grew up in East Hampton and is now a Broadway actor, recently made headlines when he purchased a house in Massachusetts that was built in the 1800s by slaves. The house was being sold for $400,000, cash only, and the seller reportedly assumed Hartwell would not be able to afford it.

“Entrepreneur” showcases Black people who have helped their communities, made a difference, built business empires and more. Williams released the video just after midnight on August 21 on Twitter with the message, “ Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video.”

Watch the video above.