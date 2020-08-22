South O’ the Highway

Robert Hartwell Featured in Pharrell Williams’ ‘Entrepreneur’

The Broadway star figures prominently in the video.

Lee Meyer August 22, 2020

Pharrell Williams‘ new video, “Entrepreneur,” (ft. East Hampton’s Jay-Z), features East Hampton’s Robert Hartwell in a significant role.

Hartwell, who grew up in East Hampton and is now a Broadway actor, recently made headlines when he purchased a house in Massachusetts that was built in the 1800s by slaves. The house was being sold for $400,000, cash only, and the seller reportedly assumed Hartwell would not be able to afford it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

3 weeks ago I found this house online. I said “this is my house”. I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that “I’m sure that takes you off the table”. Don’t you ever underestimate a hard working black man. I saw the house last week and when I walked in I knew I was home. The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was “a generational move”. I know this house is bigger than me. I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be “off the table”. We are building our own tables. I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.

A post shared by robert hartwell (@sirroberttakespics) on

“Entrepreneur” showcases Black people who have helped their communities, made a difference, built business empires and more. Williams released the video just after midnight on August 21 on Twitter with the message, “ Thank you to Jay (@S_C_), and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. Special thank you to the director @CALMATIC for creating such a beautiful video.”

Watch the video above.

