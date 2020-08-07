Top Five East End Events This Weekend: August 7–10, 2020

The Hamptons and North Fork have a plethora of fun things to do this weekend, both in-person and virtually. Here are five of the most enticing options—including a tie-dye exhibition, a star-studded online gala and more!

Hamptons Virtual Home Show

Now through August 17

As the single greatest gathering of home professionals, Dan’s Independent Media’s inaugural Hamptons Virtual Home Show is a one-of-a-kind event that you don’t want to miss. It’s the perfect setting in which to safely and effectively interact with the top home-service providers serving the East End. In a virtual setting you can visit right from your own home, they will be showcasing cutting-edge products and offering custom advice on everything you need, from building custom homes to remodeling, land development to landscaping, high-tech security to interior design and more! HamptonsHomeShow.com

Courtenay Pollock: Sunshine Daydream

August 7–9, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

VSOP Projects and Treiber Farms present Courtenay Pollock: Sunshine Daydream, an exhibition of extraordinary tie-dye works by Courtenay Pollock, the long-time tie-dye artist for the Grateful Dead, curated by Lucas Natali. The exhibition will run concurrently at VSOP Projects (311 Front Street, Greenport) and Treiber Farms (Treiber Farms, 38320 County Road 48, Peconic). Visit vsopprojects.com for more information.

Fire Fridays with Chef Rob Scott

Friday, August 7, 3:30 p.m.

Riverhead Free Library hosts the Fire Fridays virtual cooking series with Chef Rob Scott. This week’s dish is Chicken Scampi with Angel Hair Pasta and Lump Crab Salad. Visit search.livebrary.com to register or email adultprograms@riverheadlibrary.org.

A Virtual Evening with Isaac Mizrahi & Friends

Sunday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons presents a rare chance to get up close and personal with renowned fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi as he interviews his fabulous friends—including actor-director Bob Balaban, actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard, talk show host Andy Cohen and actor-comedian Henry Winkler. This unprecedented, exclusive show will engage and entertain audiences of all ages. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. An accompanying silent auction is open for bidding now, and the winners will be announced at the conclusion of the show. Prizes and experiences include tickets to a New York Yankees home game, 18 holes at East Hampton Golf Club, a Bergen Bag designed by Candice Bergen, lunch at the American Hotel and more. Visit jcoh.org/evening for more information.

Backstage with Marcia Milgrom Dodge: Bay Street Theater’s The Who’s Tommy

Monday, August 10, 7 p.m.

Bay Street Theater’s online interview series, Backstage with MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes from Productions Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge, continues with Tony Award-nominee Euan Morton (Taboo) and Liz Pearce (Sweeney Todd) from the Bay Street production of The Who’s Tommy. The series provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions. Registration for the Zoom meeting is $20. Visit baystreet.org for more information.

