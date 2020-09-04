Five Fab East End Labor Day Weekend Can’t-Miss Events

This may feel like a very different Labor Day weekend compared to years prior, but it’s sure to be just as exciting on the East End thanks to the incredible events being hosted across the Hamptons and North Fork all weekend long. Here are five events, both in-person and online, that you don’t want to miss!

Art, Oysters & Champagne at Home

September 4, 8 a.m.–September 6, 8 p.m.

Support the New Suffolk Waterfront Fund from home this year with an online art auction featuring a variety of works by East End artists and with a raffle for a catered party (up to 12 people) full of Peeko oysters and local bubbly. Raffle tickets are $45. To bid on artwork and purchase tickets, visit nswf.betterworld.org.

The Gateway Drive-In: The Karate Kid

September 4 & 5, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a fun, retro Labor Day weekend with a drive-in screening of the ’80s classic The Karate Kid. The Gateway has one of the largest outdoor screens in the area—built out of a semi-trailer, standing 24 feet tall and 40 feet wide—and it’s paired with a powerful projector to maximize the viewing experience. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, with the lot maxed out at 50 vehicles per screening. If you’re in the mood for something a little scarier, be sure to check out the Friday the 13th screening on Sunday. 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Westhampton Beach Festival of the Arts

September 5 & 6, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

For over a decade, St. Marks Church and the Village of Westhampton Beach have hosted this festival on Labor Day, and it returns this year in a familiar fashion, just with more face masks and social distancing. The event showcases the visions and creative talents of artisans from across America, who display everything from paintings and photography to works of glass, ceramics, fiber, metal and wood. Admission and parking are free. The Great Lawn, 35 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. paragonartevents.com

Southampton Art Walk

September 5 & 6, Noon–9 p.m.

Denis Leon Gallery and Southampton Village are welcoming East Enders to a special weekend of art. This self-guided public art walk leads visitors to all the local galleries on Main Street and Jobs Lane including, Southampton Arts Center, Sea Green Designs, Jetsam Studio, Arte Collective, Ric Michel Fine Art, Sélavy, Arthur T. Kalaher Fine Art, Carleen Ligozio, Todd Merrill, One Kings Lane, Hauser & Wirth, Glenn Bradford, TENET, Phillips Southampton and Denis Leon Gallery. Anyone unable to see all the stunning art on display in Southampton should check out the Hamptons Virtual Art Fair at hamptonsvirtualartfair.com.

East End Seaport Museum Lighthouse Cruise

Saturday, September 5, 4:30 p.m.

The insightful, two-hour cruise, narrated by the great-grandson of the last keeper of the lighthouse, includes up-close views of Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light and the chance to explore inside, a rare opportunity on the East End. Boat and lighthouse occupancy are reduced at this time, and masks are required. Tickets are $49; $19 for children ages 3–12. 103 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org