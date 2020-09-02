Kelly Ripa Returns to Studio for New Season of ‘Live!’

Water Mill resident Kelly Ripa is gearing up to return to the studio for the 33rd season of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, the hit morning talk show she hosts with Ryan Seacrest.

There will not be a studio audience per social distancing regulations, but they will be joined on September 7 with socially distanced visits from Hilary Swank and Brett Eldredge. Other planned guests for September include John Leguizamo, Jessica Alba, Jimmy Kimmel, Lauren Cohan, fellow East Ender Bethenny Frankel, Josh Groban and new Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks.

Eyewitness News reports that “The new season begins on Monday, September 7, and hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will head outdoors, kicking things off with a special holiday broadcast, “Live’s Labor Day Cookout.”

There is a theme of @home running throughout September:

Week of Sept. 8: @Home Improvement Week – Painting, de-cluttering, DIY repairs, and more

Week of Sept. 14: Cooking School @Home – including cooking with herbs, knife skills and “Meat 101”

Week of Sept. 21: Money Savings @Home – topics such as early retirement, emergency savings and more bargains from Monica Mangin

Week of Sept. 28: @Home RX – from building a home first aid kit to self-care, kitchen cures and more

Watch Live! with Kelly and Ryan weekdays on ABC.