Parrish Art Museum’s Landscape Pleasures Weekend Returns

Parrish Art Museum continues its longstanding tradition of dedicating a whole weekend to East End horticulture, with the 36th annual Landscape Pleasures taking place September 11–13, a bit later in the year than “normal” years. The weekend features self-guided tours of lush gardens on Shelter Island, an exclusive online discussion moderated by a noted landscape design expert, an art reception and an outdoor screening of Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy.

“We are so happy to have been able to reschedule our highly anticipated horticultural event this year from the spring to the late summer, when the gardens have a particularly rich beauty,” says Parrish Communications Director Susan Galardi. “Shelter Island is a great location, too—with most gardens within 10 minutes of one another. In fact, some are within walking distance.”

Leaning into the Wind kicks off the weekend on Friday, September 11, from 8–11 p.m. Screened in collaborating with Hamptons Doc Fest, Thomas Riedelsheimer’s 2017 film follows German artist Andy Goldsworthy as he contemplates the world and time’s impact on himself and on his art. His pieces are created using natural materials including earth, rocks, leaves, ice, snow, rain and even sunlight. Inserting himself into his work through actions such as throwing, climbing and walking—and incorporating massive machinery and crews on large-scale projects—his unique approach to art is on full display in this eye-opening documentary. Tickets to the screening are included in Landscape Pleasures registration but can be purchased separately online.

On Saturday, September 12, from 5–7 p.m., ticket holders at the Sponsor Level and above ($400+) are invited to a casual reception and guided tour through the museum’s inaugural outdoor sculpture exhibition, Field of Dreams. The tour is led by Mary Margaret Jones of Hargreaves Jones, Landscape Architects, who worked with the Parrish team on the siting of the sculptures and activation of the meadow.

All ticket holders can embark on exclusive self-guided tours of some of the best-designed private gardens on Shelter Island on Sunday, September 13, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. These include landscape designs by Lisa Stamm, Vickie Cardaro of Buttercup Design Group and Abby Clough Lawless of Farm Landscape Design. Participants are encouraged to make lunch plans at one of Shelter Island’s stellar restaurants and cafés and to visit Mashomack Preserve before or after the garden tours.

A special online lecture by Patrick Cullina—an award-winning horticulturist, landscape designer, photographer, lecturer and organizational consultant with more than 25 years of experience in the landscape field—will be recorded and made available for ticket holders to watch at their convenience. His eponymous design and consulting company is well-known for its innovative and sensitive integration of plants and materials into a diverse range of compelling designs.

Tickets to Landscape Pleasures begin at $250, with museum member discounts and sponsorship opportunities available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit parrishart.org/landscapepleasures2020 or email benefitevents@parrishart.org.