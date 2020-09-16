Get Your Forks Ready for the Perfect 10 Tasting Menu

To celebrate the 10 year milestone of both Southampton Social Club and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, Chef Scott Kampf—executive chef of Social Club, Union Burger Bar and Union Sushi & Steak—has crafted a one-night-only menu for the lucky few who are able to reserve a table before they’re all gone. This is a quintessentially Hamptons night out that you don’t want to miss. The tasting experience features 10 of Kampf’s most famous dishes, along with some interesting twists thrown into the mix.

Take a look at the mouthwatering menu below:

A PERFECT 10 TASTING MENU

Sushi—Union Roll Lobster and avocado topped with marinated skirt steak, eel sauce and yuzu mayo

Tuna Tower Avocado, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce

Fresh Burrata with Heirloom Tomato, basil oil and balsamic

Lamb Lollipop over a shiitake mushroom, edamame & roasted corn succotash

Striped Bass Provençal with charred farro

Lobster Ravioli with tomato seawater broth

Cold Poached Shrimp Gazpacho Shooter

Bao Bun Hoisin barbecue cut pork loin, crispy onions

Duck Egg Roll Duck confit, broccoli slaw, hoisin, peanut and sweet Thai chili sauces

Classic Creme Brûlée

*Items will not be served in this order and are subject to change.

Hurry and reserve your table now for A Perfect 10: The Dinner at Southampton Social Club tomorrow, September 17. One seating only at 6 p.m. Visit SocialClub10.com for reservations and more info.