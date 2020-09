Savor the Best of the Best Gyros in the Hamptons and on the North Fork

Gyros are to Greek cuisine what tacos are to Mexican food and pizza slices are to Italian food—a simple, grab-and-go lunch or dinner option that requires little hassle or time to order and enjoy, making them perfect for takeout. This Takeout Tuesday, support the East End’s 2019 Best of the Best contest winners by placing an order for a delicious gyro.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Hampton Gyro

Takeout, delivery (DoorDash) and dining available.

Open Sunday–Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.; Thursday–Saturday, 11 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

252-1 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-856-4101, hamptongyro.com

Gold

John Papas Café

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

18 Park Place, East Hampton

631-324-5400

Silver

Elaia Estiatorio

Takeout and dining available.

Open Sunday, Tuesday–Thursday, 5:30–9:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 5:30–10 p.m.

95 School Street, Bridgehampton

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar

Takeout and dining available.

Open daily, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

120 Front Street, Greenport

631-333-2444, olivebranchgreenport.com

Gold

Hellenic Snack Bar & Restaurant

Takeout, delivery, shipping (gyros only) and dining available.

Open Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

5145 Main Road, East Marion

631-477-0138, thehellenic.com

Silver

Wednesday’s Table

Takeout and dining available.

Open Thursday–Tuesday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

53345 Main Road, Southold

631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com

Bronze

Turkuaz Grill

Dining available.

Open Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, Noon–9 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–10 p.m.

40 McDermott Avenue, Riverhead

631-591-1757, turkuazgrillriverhead.com

