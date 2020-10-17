Grapevine

A Pink Cocktail for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Save the Tatas pink cocktail
Save the Tatas pink cocktail

For the month of October, Ed’s Lobster Bar is helping us all raise a glass to everyone fighting the battle against breast cancer. Made with Milagro silver tequila, the “Save The Tatas Paloma” is a special Breast Cancer Awareness cocktail available only at the Sag Harbor Location of Ed’s Lobster Bar, and a portion of the cocktail proceeds will be donated to the Southampton Hospital Breast Cancer Coalition.

Save The Tatas Paloma
2 oz Milagro Silver
1/4 oz Solerno Blood Orange liqueur
1/4 oz lime juice
1 1/2 oz pink grapefruit soda
Garnished with an edible wild orchid

Visit Ed’s Lobster Bar in Sag Harbor. lobsterbarnyc.com

