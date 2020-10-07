Celebrating Oktoberfest 2020 on the North Fork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The official Oktoberfest celebration in Germany may have been canceled this year, but the North Fork is hosting its own stein toast–worthy events to mark the occasion. If you’d prefer to simply grab a case of German beer and celebrate at home with your friends, East End breweries have you covered!

Celebrate Oktoberfest all month long at The Preston House & Hotel with live music every Friday night, beer at the new picnic area and an outdoor holiday menu offered Wednesday through Sunday during dinner service hours. German favorites offered include Sauerbraten, Baked Kasespatzle, Pork Wiener Schnitzel, Brezen House Made Pretzel, Beer Soaked Grilled German Style Sausages and more. 428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1550, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Green Hill Kitchen & Que is celebrating Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 10, 1–6 p.m. Diners will enjoy German fare including bratwurst served with sauerkraut, giant warm Bavarian pretzels, cured meats and cheese, Steckerlfisch and Obatzda. Drink specials will be provided by Warsteiner and Bedell Cellars and the event will emceed by Bavaria’s own Alex von Salad. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. 48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Enjoy the end of fall with live music, vendors, pumpkin picking, hayrides, locally brewed beer and a special Oktoberfest menu featuring hearty Kielbasa, Kraut, and more at Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market. Admission to the festival on October 17 & 18, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., is free. Fun Fields admission is $5 per person and includes hayrides, the Giant Hay Pyramid, farm animals, the bounce house, Pedal Kart Track and more. 4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Six German-Style Beers to Try for Oktoberfest 2020:

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Haus Pilsner (5% ABV)

Brewed with Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s special variety of German Pilsner malt and hopped vigorously in the kettle with Hersbrucker and Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. Haus Pilsner pours brilliantly clear with a straw hue. Subtle aromas of sweet malt lay foundation to a bouquet of herbal, floral, fresh cut grassy notes. A dry finish, accompanied with the proper water treatment and prickly carbonation provide this beer with a delectable crispiness.

North Fork Brewing Company’s Burning Down the Fest (5.5% ABV)

This Märzen-inspired beer encapsulates all the best aspects of fall German lagers. Using subtle smoked malts and crystal malts, Burning Down the Fest is a wonderful interpretation and an ode to the sacred style.

Moustache Brewing Company’s Start to Fall (5.6% ABV)

This Oktoberfest-style beer is exceedingly smooth, rich, crisp and toasty. Full of flavor, Start to Fall is an ideal beer for cool fall evenings around a fire. 400 Hallett Avenue Suite A, Riverhead. 631-591-3250, moustachebrewing.com

Tradewinds Brewing Company’s Sailor’s Delight (4.3% ABV)

This unique take on a Berliner Weisse is a sour fruited with both blackberries and blueberries, creating a taste unlike any other German beer on the East End. If you prefer something a little less fruity, the Alsatian Hefeweizen is always a solid choice. 70 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-591-3466, tradewindsbrewing.com

Montauk Brewing Company’s Pilsner (5.4% ABV)

With its light and mellow malts, this Pilsner is ultra crisp and super crushable. If you thirst for a flavorful brew that goes down smooth all year long, look no further than Montauk Pilsner.

Long Ireland Beer Company’s Oktoberfest (5% ABV)

Malty, but not too sweet, with a distinct dry finish, Long Ireland Beer Company’s Märzen is a classic take on a traditional autumn celebration lager beer. Available through November, this lager pairs well with just about any food of the season. 817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com