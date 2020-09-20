Sugar & Spice: East End Pumpkin Ale for Fall Fun

As much as rosé is synonymous with summer, pumpkin beer is synonymous with fall. Often served in a cinnamon sugar-rimmed glass, pumpkin beer can be smooth and frothy, as well as smoky and aged in a barrel, infused with fall spaces. Hamptons and North Fork breweries offer some unique takes on pumpkin beer, including the use of local ingredients and spirits to give them a distinct East End flavor.
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport
42144 Main Road, Peconic
greenportharborbrewing.com
Leaf Pile
Tasting notes: This copper-colored beer has a nose full of fall spices and is made with pilsner, maris otter, medium crystal, chocolate malts and target hops, as well as pumpkin, cinnamon, allspice, ginger and vanilla. The brewery says that this beer is “pumpkin pie in a glass” and “the only thing missing is the crust.”
Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Jamesport
844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com
Sugar Skull Pumpkin
Tasting notes: The brewery writes, “not your typical pumpkin ale. Not too sweet, not too spicy, and not too squashy! Don’t forget to ask for the cinnamon sugar treatment!”
Whiskey Barrel Aged Sugar Skull Pumpkin
Tasting notes: This limited edition ale was aged in Rough Rider barrels from Long Island Spirits.
Montauk Brewing Company
62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk
631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com
Pumpkin Ale
Tasting notes: This ale features an assortment of spices and subtle hop aromas.
Long Ireland Beer Company
817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead
631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com
Pumpkin Ale
Tasting notes: Real pumpkin and a blend of spices lead to a fall flavor, which is balanced by caramel and smoky malts.
North Fork Brewing Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead
631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com
Butternut the Hutt
Tasting notes: This butternut squash ale has seasonal spices and local squash from Scmitt’s Farm in Riverhead that has been hand-roasted by the brewers.
Imperial Butternut the Hutt
Tasting notes: The imperial version of the butternut squash/pumpkin beer was aged in local bourbon barrels for 11 months.
Tradewinds Brewing Company
70 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-591-3466, tradewindsbrewing.com
Incarnation Pumpkin Spice
Tasting notes: This beer features clove cinnamon.
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
220 Roger’s Way, Westhampton Beach
631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com
Hampton Pumpkin
Tasting notes: This medium-bodied amber ale is infused with nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. It’s best enjoyed with a cinnamon sugar rim to help bring all the spices together.