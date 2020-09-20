Sugar & Spice: East End Pumpkin Ale for Fall Fun

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As much as rosé is synonymous with summer, pumpkin beer is synonymous with fall. Often served in a cinnamon sugar-rimmed glass, pumpkin beer can be smooth and frothy, as well as smoky and aged in a barrel, infused with fall spaces. Hamptons and North Fork breweries offer some unique takes on pumpkin beer, including the use of local ingredients and spirits to give them a distinct East End flavor.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport

42144 Main Road, Peconic

greenportharborbrewing.com

Leaf Pile

Tasting notes: This copper-colored beer has a nose full of fall spices and is made with pilsner, maris otter, medium crystal, chocolate malts and target hops, as well as pumpkin, cinnamon, allspice, ginger and vanilla. The brewery says that this beer is “pumpkin pie in a glass” and “the only thing missing is the crust.”

Jamesport Farm Brewery

5873 Sound Avenue, Jamesport

844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

Sugar Skull Pumpkin

Tasting notes: The brewery writes, “not your typical pumpkin ale. Not too sweet, not too spicy, and not too squashy! Don’t forget to ask for the cinnamon sugar treatment!”

Whiskey Barrel Aged Sugar Skull Pumpkin

Tasting notes: This limited edition ale was aged in Rough Rider barrels from Long Island Spirits.

Montauk Brewing Company

62 South Erie Avenue, Montauk

631-668-8471, montaukbrewingco.com

Pumpkin Ale

Tasting notes: This ale features an assortment of spices and subtle hop aromas.

Long Ireland Beer Company

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead

631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com

Pumpkin Ale

Tasting notes: Real pumpkin and a blend of spices lead to a fall flavor, which is balanced by caramel and smoky malts.

North Fork Brewing Co.

24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead

631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com

Butternut the Hutt

Tasting notes: This butternut squash ale has seasonal spices and local squash from Scmitt’s Farm in Riverhead that has been hand-roasted by the brewers.

Imperial Butternut the Hutt

Tasting notes: The imperial version of the butternut squash/pumpkin beer was aged in local bourbon barrels for 11 months.

Tradewinds Brewing Company

70 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-591-3466, tradewindsbrewing.com

Incarnation Pumpkin Spice

Tasting notes: This beer features clove cinnamon.

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

220 Roger’s Way, Westhampton Beach

631-998-0800, westhamptonbeachbrewingco.com

Hampton Pumpkin

Tasting notes: This medium-bodied amber ale is infused with nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. It’s best enjoyed with a cinnamon sugar rim to help bring all the spices together.