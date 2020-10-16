Dan’s Best of the Best 2020: Vote for East End Entertainment

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Hamptons International Film Festival has just wrapped, the North Fork TV Festival is about to begin, and that has put the spotlight on not only great East End entertainment, but that it’s time to vote for your picks in the Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Arts & Entertainment categories.

Although it has been a challenging year for our museums, art galleries and performing arts venues across the Hamptons and the North Fork, they have been there for us in so many ways, providing entertainment virtually and in some cases even in-person, always reminding us of the importance of celebrating the creative spirit here on the East End. Now, here’s your reminder to show them your support and go vote today, and every day, at Dan’s Best of the Best.

Hamptons Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment Defending Champs

BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum– White Room Gallery

Gold –Fitzgerald Gallery

Silver– Tulla Booth Gallery

Bronze –Romany Kramoris Gallery

BEST LOCAL ARTIST (North & South Forks)

*Hall of Famer – Daniel Pollera

Platinum –Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Gold –Kat O’Neill

Silver –Neil Eyre

Bronze –Patricia Feiler​

BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN

*Hall of Famer – Nancy Atlas

Platinum– Ray Red

Gold –Monica Murphy

Silver– Jeff Allegue

Bronze –Sarah Conway

BEST LOCAL BAND

*Hall of Famer – New Life Crisis

*Hall of Famer– Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks

Platinum– In the Groove

Gold –SOULED Out

Silver– Hopefully Forgiven

Bronze –HooDoo Loungers

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum– UA Southampton 4

Gold –UA East Hampton 6

Silver– UA Hampton Bays 5

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum– Parrish Art Museum

Gold –South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO)

Silver– Guild Hall

Bronze –Southampton History Museum

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum– WEHM

Gold –WLNG

Silver– WPPB

Bronze –WELJ

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum– Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)

Gold– Bay Street Theater

Silver– Guild Hall

Bronze –Southampton Cultural Center

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum– WHBPAC Arts Education Program

Gold– Stages, A Children’s Theater Workshop Inc

Silver– Hampton Theatre Company

Bronze– Our Fabulous Variety Show

North Fork Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment Defending Champs

BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum –William Ris Gallery

Gold –North Fork Craft Gallery

Silver –Nova Constellatio Gallery

Bronze –Alex Ferrone Gallery

BEST LOCAL ARTIST (North & South Forks)

*Hall of Famer – Daniel Pollera

Platinum –Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Gold –Kat O’Neill

Silver –Neil Eyre

Bronze –Patricia Feiler​

BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN

*Hall of Famer nancy atlas

Platinum –Ray Red

Gold –Monica Murphy

Silver –Jeff Allegue

Bronze –Sarah Conway

BEST LOCAL BAND

*Hall of Famer new life crisis

*Hall of Famer gene casey & the lone sharks

Platinum –In the Groove

Gold –SOULED Out

Silver –Hopefully Forgiven

Bronze –HooDoo Loungers

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas

Gold –Greenport Theatre

Silver –Island 16 Cinema de Lux

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum –Suffolk County Historical Society Museum

Gold –Hallockville Museum Farm

Silver –East End Seaport Museum

Bronze –Custer Institute & Observatory

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum –WEHM

Gold –WLNG

Silver –WPPB

Bronze –WELJ

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum –Suffolk Theater

Gold –Staller Center for the Arts

Silver –The North Fork Community Theatre

Bronze –Vail-Leavitt Music Hall

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum –The North Fork Community Theatre

Gold –Neo-Political Cowgirls

Silver –Theatre Three

Voting for Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 ends at midnight on November 13. Visit DansBOTB.com to vote.