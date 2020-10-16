Dan’s Best of the Best 2020: Vote for East End Entertainment

The Hamptons International Film Festival has just wrapped, the North Fork TV Festival is about to begin, and that has put the spotlight on not only great East End entertainment, but that it’s time to vote for your picks in the Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Arts & Entertainment categories.
Although it has been a challenging year for our museums, art galleries and performing arts venues across the Hamptons and the North Fork, they have been there for us in so many ways, providing entertainment virtually and in some cases even in-person, always reminding us of the importance of celebrating the creative spirit here on the East End. Now, here’s your reminder to show them your support and go vote today, and every day, at Dan’s Best of the Best.
Hamptons Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment Defending Champs
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum– White Room Gallery
Gold –Fitzgerald Gallery
Silver– Tulla Booth Gallery
Bronze –Romany Kramoris Gallery
BEST LOCAL ARTIST (North & South Forks)
*Hall of Famer – Daniel Pollera
Platinum –Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Gold –Kat O’Neill
Silver –Neil Eyre
Bronze –Patricia Feiler
BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN
*Hall of Famer – Nancy Atlas
Platinum– Ray Red
Gold –Monica Murphy
Silver– Jeff Allegue
Bronze –Sarah Conway
BEST LOCAL BAND
*Hall of Famer – New Life Crisis
*Hall of Famer– Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks
Platinum– In the Groove
Gold –SOULED Out
Silver– Hopefully Forgiven
Bronze –HooDoo Loungers
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum– UA Southampton 4
Gold –UA East Hampton 6
Silver– UA Hampton Bays 5
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum– Parrish Art Museum
Gold –South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO)
Silver– Guild Hall
Bronze –Southampton History Museum
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum– WEHM
Gold –WLNG
Silver– WPPB
Bronze –WELJ
BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum– Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)
Gold– Bay Street Theater
Silver– Guild Hall
Bronze –Southampton Cultural Center
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum– WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Gold– Stages, A Children’s Theater Workshop Inc
Silver– Hampton Theatre Company
Bronze– Our Fabulous Variety Show
North Fork Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment Defending Champs
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum –William Ris Gallery
Gold –North Fork Craft Gallery
Silver –Nova Constellatio Gallery
Bronze –Alex Ferrone Gallery
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – Mattituck Cinemas
Gold –Greenport Theatre
Silver –Island 16 Cinema de Lux
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum –Suffolk County Historical Society Museum
Gold –Hallockville Museum Farm
Silver –East End Seaport Museum
Bronze –Custer Institute & Observatory
BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum –Suffolk Theater
Gold –Staller Center for the Arts
Silver –The North Fork Community Theatre
Bronze –Vail-Leavitt Music Hall
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum –The North Fork Community Theatre
Gold –Neo-Political Cowgirls
Silver –Theatre Three
Voting for Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 ends at midnight on November 13. Visit DansBOTB.com to vote.