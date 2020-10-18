Dan’s Best of the Best 2020: Vote for the Top Home & Personal Services

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hamptons Best of the Best Home & Personal Services Defending Champs

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP

Platinum– Rubio Premier Motors

Gold– Joe’s Garage

Silver– Village Auto Body

Bronze– Corwith’s Auto Body

BEST AWNING COMPANY

*Hall of Famer– East End Awning

Platinum– Brock Awnings

Gold– The Awning Company Inc.

Silver– C.E. King & Sons

BEST BUILDER

Platinum– Telemark

Gold– Eastbay Builders

Silver– G.B. Construction and Development, Inc.

Bronze– Farrell Building Co.

BEST CAR WASH

Platinum– Hampton Auto Wash

Gold– Strebel’s Hand Car Wash

Silver– Beach Hand Wash

Bronze– Southampton Car Wash

BEST CHIMNEY SERVICE

Platinum– Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Gold– Done Right Roofing and Chimneys

Silver– Advanced Chimney Inc.

Bronze– Cunningham Duct Cleaning

BEST CLEANING SERVICE (Learn More)

Platinum– A Votre Service!

Gold– Schindler Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Silver– C’s Home & Office Management, Inc.

Bronze– New York’s Little Elves

BEST CLOSET DESIGN

Platinum– California Closets

Gold– Custom Closets Direct

Silver– Long Island Closet Design

Bronze– Hampton Closet Company

BEST CONTRACTOR

Platinum– G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.

Gold– Farrell Building Co.

Silver– Eastbay Builders

Bronze– Kean Development Co.

BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY

Platinum– Hamptons Employment Agency

Gold– Hire Society

Silver– Al Martino Agency

Bronze– Hampton Domestics

BEST ELECTRICIAN/ELECTRIC COMPANY

*Hall of Famer– Ocean Electric

Platinum– Leo’s Electric

Gold– G. Craig Electric

Silver– All Wright Electric

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Platinum– Eastern Environmental Solutions

Gold– TechClean Industries

Silver– Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Bronze– ACV/Clearview Environmental

BEST FENCE COMPANY

Platinum– East End Fence & Gate

Gold– Craftsman Fence Corp.

Silver– Safe Hampton

Bronze– The Deer Fence

BEST FIREPLACE STORE

Platinum– Hampton Hearth

Gold– Beach Stove & Fireplace

Silver– Sag Harbor Fireplace

BEST FLOORING

Platinum– We’ll Floor U Inc.

Gold– Carpetman

Silver– Cancos Tile Corp.

Bronze– Long Island Paneling, Ceilings & Floors

BEST HANDYMAN

Platinum– All Island Handyman

Gold– Southampton Handyman

Silver– BEST Level

Bronze– Baywood Construction

BEST HEATING/AIR CONDITIONING

*Hall of Famer– Flanders Heating & Air Conditioning

Platinum– Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Gold– Kolb Mechanical Corp.

Silver– East End Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze– Nugent & Potter

BEST HOME INSPECTION

Platinum– AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Gold– Southampton Home Inspections

Silver– A-Pro Home Inspection East Hampton

BEST HOME STAGER

Platinum– Styled and Sold

Gold– Home Staging by SPC

Silver– Dream Windows & Interiors

Bronze– D & J Concepts

BEST HOUSE PAINTER/PAINTING COMPANY

Platinum– Joe’s Custom Home Decorating Inc.

Gold– DiNome Painting

Silver– Roses Painting Service

Bronze– Kaplan Painting

BEST HOUSE WATCHER/PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Platinum– TA Property Management

Gold– A Votre Service!

Silver– HCMC Home Care Maintnenance

Bronze– Chaloners of the Hamptons

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Platinum– Dream Windows & Interiors

Gold– Styled and Sold

Silver– D & J Concepts

Bronze– Sea Green Design

BEST IRRIGATION

Platinum– K. Clemenz Irrigation

Gold– RB Irrigation, LLC

Silver– Irrigation Solutions

Bronze– Irrigation Man

BEST KITCHEN/BATH

Platinum– Ciuffo Cabinetry

Gold– All County Millwork

Silver– Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths

Bronze– Green Art Kitchen and Bath

BEST LANDSCAPER/GARDENER

*Hall of Famer – Unlimited Earth Care

Platinum– Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Gold– Stinchi Landscaping

Silver– Creative Design Landscapes

Bronze– Jose Camacho Landscaping

BEST MASONRY/STONE/TILE

Platinum– Southampton Masonry

Gold– Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Silver– BEST View Landscaping & Masonry

Bronze– Eastern Concrete

BEST MOLD INSPECTION/REMOVAL

*Hall of Famer – Mildew Busters

Platinum– Enviroduct Cleaning

Gold– East End Waterproofing

Silver– AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Bronze– Mold Pro Inc.

BEST MOVING COMPANY

Platinum– Despatch of Southampton

Gold– Hall Lane

Silver– Twin Forks Moving & Storage

Bronze– Plycon Plycar

BEST OIL/GAS/PROPANE COMPANY (Learn More)

*Hall of Famer – Paraco Gas

Platinum– Suburban Propane

Gold– Petro

Silver– Danisi Fuel

Bronze– Twin Forks Oil

BEST PARTY RENTAL/SERVICES (Learn More)

Platinum– Bermuda Party Rentals

Gold– Sperry Tent Hamptons

Silver– American Tent Company

Bronze– Darling Events

BEST PEST CONTROL (Learn More)

*Hall of Famer – East End Tick & Mosquito Control

Platinum– Fox Tree Service

Gold– Twin Forks Pest Control

Silver– Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Bronze– ArborTech

BEST PLUMBER

Platinum– Ken Massa Plumbing & Heating

Gold– R. Essay Plumbing & Heating

Silver– Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Bronze– J.P. Mulvey Plumbing & Heating

BEST POWER WASHER

Platinum– Schindler Cleaning Companies

Gold– Clearview House Washing Service

Silver– Hamptons Power Wash

BEST REMODELING

Platinum– G. B. Construction and Development, Inc.

Gold– Eastbay Builders

Silver– Joe Burns Contracting Corp.

Bronze– Gutierrez Home Improvement Inc.

BEST ROOFER

Platinum– M. Stevens Roofing

Gold– Fast Home Construction

Silver– Line Home Construction

Bronze– Martin’s GC

BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY

Platinum– Intelli-Tec Security Services

Gold– All Suffolk Security

Silver– Briscoe Protective

BEST SHIPPING/PACKING

Platinum– Navis Pack & Ship

Gold– The UPS Store

Silver– EB Dunkerley & Sons

BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER

Platinum– Spring & Summer Activities

Gold– M&M Pools

Silver– Prestige Pools

Bronze– Casual Water Pools

BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE

Platinum– Aquaman Pool Services

Gold– Spring & Summer Activities

Silver– M&M Pools

Bronze– Prestige Pools

BEST TREE SERVICE

Platinum– Fox Tree Service

Gold– Nature’s Guardian Inc.

Silver– Jose Camacho Landscaping

Bronze– Integrity Tree

BEST WASTE MANAGEMENT/TRASH DISPOSAL

Platinum– Mickey’s Carting

Gold– College Hunks Hauling Junk

Silver– Emil Norsic & Son Inc

BEST WATER SERVICES

Platinum– Better Water

Gold– Simply PÜR

Silver– Casola Well Drillers

BEST WINDOW CLEANING

Platinum– Schindler Cleaning Companies

Gold– We Do Windows

Silver– Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Bronze– Triple C Window Cleaning

BEST WINDOWS/DOORS/GARAGE DOORS

Platinum– AJ Garage Doors

Gold– All Island Garage Door

Silver– Long Island Egress Pros

Bronze– New York Window Film Co.

North Fork Best of the Best Home & Personal Services Defending Champs

BEST AUTO BODY REPAIR SHOP

Platinum– Rich’s Quality Auto Body

Gold– North Fork Imports

Silver– Starlite Auto Body

Bronze– North Fork Garage

BEST AWNING COMPANY

Platinum– Wm. J. Mills & Co. Sailmakers

Gold– Shade & Shutter Systems, Inc

Silver– Long Island Shade Solutions

BEST BUILDER

Platinum– North Fork Woodworks

Gold– Murray Design & Build

Silver– Seifert Construction

Bronze– Rigas Co

BEST CAR WASH

Platinum– Riverhead Auto Wash & Detail Center

Gold– Country Car Wash & Detailing

Silver– Absolute Detailing Concepts, Inc.

BEST CHIMNEY SERVICE

Platinum– Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Gold– Enviroduct Cleaning

Silver– Advanced Chimney, Inc.

Bronze– Above All Chimney Corp.

BEST CLEANING SERVICE

Platinum– C’s Home & Office Management

Gold– MaidPro

Silver– Long Island House Cleaning

BEST CLOSET DESIGN

Platinum– California Closets

Gold– Custom Closets Direct

Silver– Long Island Closet Design

Bronze– Hampton Closet Company

BEST CONTRACTOR

Platinum– Seifert Construction

Gold– Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Silver– Campo Brothers

Bronze– Murray Design & Build

BEST DOMESTIC AGENCY

Platinum– Hamptons Employment Agency

Gold– Al Martino Agency

Silver– Hire Society

BEST ELECTRICIAN/ELECTRIC COMPANY

Platinum– Paul Burns Electrical Contractors, Inc.

Gold– REP Electric LLC

Silver– GJS Electric

Bronze– Alan Hubbard Electric & Generator

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Platinum– Eastern Environmental Solutions

Gold– ACV/Clearview Environmental

Silver– Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, Inc.

Bronze– Miller Environmental Group, Inc.

BEST FENCE COMPANY

*Hall of Famer– North Fork Fence

Platinum– East End Fence & Gate

Gold– Craftsman Fence Corp.

Silver– The Deer Fence

Bronze– Riverhead Fence

BEST FLOORING

Platinum– Cancos Tile Corp.

Gold– East End Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Silver– Long Island Paneling, Ceilings & Floors

BEST HANDYMAN

Platinum– Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Gold– Make It Right Contracting, Corp.

Silver– Pete’s Home Services

Bronze– North Fork Carpentry

BEST HEATING/AIR CONDITIONING

*Hall of Famer– Flanders Heating & Air Conditioning

Platinum– Kolb Mechanical Corp.

Gold– DJK Heating & Cooling

Silver– Rescomm

BEST HOME INSPECTION

Platinum– AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Gold– WIN Home Inspection

Silver– The Inspection Boys

Bronze– Long Island Home Inspection Pros

BEST HOME STAGER

Platinum– NOFO Real Estate

Gold– Styled & Sold

Silver– Abella Home Staging & Redesign

BEST HOUSE PAINTER/PAINTING COMPANY

Platinum– GJO Painting

Gold– Roses Painting Service

Silver– DiNome Painting Inc.

Bronze– AMS Renovations

BEST HOUSE WATCHER/PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

Platinum– North Fork Caretaker

Gold– Peconic Home Management

Silver– Ketcham Estate

Bronze– Property Angels

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN

Platinum– East End Home Co.

Gold– Dream Windows & Interiors

Silver– North Shore Interiors

BEST IRRIGATION

Platinum– RB Irrigation, LLC

Gold– EGV Irrigation

Silver– S & L Irrigation

BEST KITCHEN/BATH

Platinum– Peconic Kitchen and Bath

Gold– Ron Morizzo Kitchens & Baths

Silver– Designer Kitchens East

Bronze– Rigas Co.

BEST LANDSCAPER/GARDENER

Platinum– Dirt Grounds Construction & Design

Gold– Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry

Silver– Dream Yard Landscaping, Inc.

Bronze– Chris Mohr Landscaping & Masonry

BEST MASONRY/STONE/TILE

Platinum– Hugo Rios Landscaping & Masonry

Gold– Cornerstone Restorations

Silver– Chris Mohr Landscaping

Bronze– Eastern Concrete Corp.

BEST MOLD INSPECTION/REMOVAL

Platinum– Enviroduct Cleaning

Gold– AC&E Home Inspection Corp.

Silver– Mold Pro Inc.

BEST MOVING COMPANY

Platinum– Despatch of Southampton

Gold– Jernick Moving & Storage

Silver– Samonas Prime Moving & Storage Inc.

Bronze– The Velvet Touch

BEST OIL/GAS/PROPANE COMPANY

Platinum– Burt’s Reliable

Gold– Peconic Energy Corp.

Silver– C. F. Van Duzer Gas Service, Inc.

Bronze– Peconic Propane

BEST PARTY RENTAL/SERVICES

Platinum– American Tent Company

Gold– At Your Service Party Rentals

Silver– Party Kidz

Bronze– Oasis Party Rentals and Bounce Houses

BEST PEST CONTROL (Learn More)

Platinum– Twin Forks Pest Control

Gold– Fox Tree Service

Silver– Nardy Pest Control Inc.

Bronze– ArborTech

BEST PLUMBER

Platinum– William Knoernschild Plumbing & Heating

Gold– Hardy Plumbing & Heating

Silver– Rescomm

Bronze– J & V Plumbing & Heating Inc

BEST POWER WASHER

Platinum– Schindler Cleaning Companies

Gold– Clearview House Washing Service

Silver– Clarity Window Cleaning Inc.

Bronze– Eco Clean Pressure Washing

BEST REMODELING

Platinum– Murray Design & Build

Gold– Seifert Construction

Silver– Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

Bronze– M. Stevens Roofing

BEST ROOFER

Platinum– M. Stevens Roofing

Gold– Martin’s GC

Silver– Murray Design & Build

Bronze– Paul R. Golanec, Inc.

BEST SECURITY ALARM COMPANY

Platinum– Intelli-Tec Products, LLC

Gold– Suffolk Security Systems

Silver– Avvora Smart Home Security

BEST SWIMMING POOL BUILDER

Platinum– M&M Pools

Gold– Islandia Pools

Silver– Arthur Edwards Pool & Spa Centre

Bronze– Spring & Summer Activities

BEST SWIMMING POOL SERVICE

Platinum– M&M Pools

Gold– Arthur Edwards Pool & Spa Centre

Silver– East End Pool King

Bronze– Aquamarine Pools

BEST TREE SERVICE

Platinum– Fox Tree Service

Gold– Shamrock Tree Company

Silver– Palencia Landscaping and Tree Service Inc

Bronze– ArborTech

BEST WASTE MANAGEMENT/TRASH DISPOSAL

Platinum– Emil Norsic & Son Inc

Gold– North Fork Sanitation Inc

Silver– Mattituck Sanitation Co

Bronze– Shelter Island Refuse Services Co

BEST WINDOW CLEANING

Platinum– Schindler Cleaning Companies

Gold– Crystal Clear Window Cleaning

Silver– Clarity Window Cleaning Inc.

Bronze– Long Island Window Cleaning Services

BEST WINDOWS/DOORS/GARAGE DOORS

Platinum– Doorworks Garage Door Service

Gold– Precision Door Service

Silver– Reilly Windows & Doors

Bronze– Peconic Cellar Door

