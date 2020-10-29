Dan’s Best of the Best 2020: Voting Is Sweet on National Candy Corn Day

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Halloween is only two days away, but there’s no reason to wait until the holiday that gave us the concept of Fun Size and an excuse to consume a few Almond Joys (do you ever eat them on any other day of the year?) to get your sweet on.

Tomorrow, October 30, is National Candy Corn Day, and that makes it not only the perfect day to indulge in that curious orange-white-and-yellow creation, but also to tell us where you find your favorite treats by casting your votes for Dan’s Best of the Best Candy Store in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

North Fork Best of the Best BEST CANDY STORE Defending Champs

Platinum – North Fork Chocolate Company

Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory

Silver – Love Lane Sweet Shop

Bronze – Sweet Indulgence – Greenport

Hamptons Best of the Best CANDY STORE Defending Champs

Platinum – The Candied Anchor

Gold – Topiaire Candy Shop

Silver – The Fudge Company

Bronze – Main Street Sweets

Vote every day for the Best of the Best of everything on the East End at DansBOTB.com.