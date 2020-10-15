Think Pink: Five Fab Events for Breast Cancer Awareness

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

These fabulous events are fun and support breast cancer treatment, prevention and more.

What: Simply Beautiful Boutique Online Shopping Event

Shop online and support the CWC. Use code CFWC for 5% off.

When: Month of October

Where: Visit greenportnotjustbows.com

What: Power Tone Zoom Class with Racquel Styler

$25 minimum donation for the class, or donation if you can’t attend—100% of proceeds go to Lucia’s Angels. Equipment: Mat and Weights

When: Saturday, October 17, 8 a.m.

Where: Zoom meeting ID 715 893 4308. Passcode 05092020. Contact Raquel for more info at 631-353-9055.

What: Shelter Island 5K—A Virtual Walk/Run

The Shelter Island Fall 5K was created out of love and memory for those who fight breast and women’s cancers and continues virtually this year, with all race proceeds for the beneficiaries—North Fork Breast Health Coalition, The Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook South Hampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels—going direct to patient care for women on the East End.

When: October 17–26

Where: Join at shelterisland5K.org

What: J McLaughlin Sip & Shop

15% of proceeds benefit Lucia’s Angels

When: Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 2 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Girls Night In

A live-streaming interactive virtual party, including cocktail recipes, DJ and dance demo, 50/50 raffle, pink pajama contest and more

When: Saturday, November 14, 7p.m.

Where: In your own home via Zoom. Visit luciasangels.org/GNI