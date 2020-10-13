Southampton Village Dining Guide: Argento, Union & More

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

From Italian to Mediterranean to Japanese to good ol’ American burgers, Southampton Village has it all! With more than 30 restaurants throughout the village, have you tasted everything Southampton has to offer?

Succeeding the iconic Silver’s, Argento Restaurant and Cocktail Bar recently came to Main Street with a menu boasting Veal Chop Parmigiana, Skuna Bay Salmon, Wild Tiger Prawns and more. The creators of DOPO La Spiaggia have another success on their hands! 15 Main Street, Southampton. argentosouth.com

Enjoy Asian fusion and an impressive sushi bar at Bamboo—open for dining, takeout and delivery. 76 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-488-4240, bamboosouthampton.com

Experience the rich flavors of the Mediterranean Sea at Blue Mar Hamptons. Reservations, takeout and delivery are available. 136 Main Street, Southampton. 631-488-4570, blumarhamptons.com

Cheese Shoppe may be known for artisan cheeses but the breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, smoothies and desserts are equally amazing. Try them all through takeout or delivery. 11 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

A visit to The Chicken Spot is sure to prove that fried chicken and Latin American cuisine are the food pairing you didn’t realize you absolutely needed in your life. 235 North Sea Road, Southampton. 631-204-0981

Fulfilling all your Chinese takeout needs, China Garden offers all the classic dishes you love—from Pork Chow Main to Beef Chop Suey to Szechuan Chicken. 26 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-8812

From Manhattan to the Hamptons, Citarella is the go-to upscale market and seafood wholesale distributor. Find groceries as well as premade wraps, sushi, fried chicken, pasta and more. 20 Hampton Road, Southampton. citarella.com

You don’t need a room key to enjoy the delectable breakfast and brunch options at Claude’s Restaurant at The Southampton Inn, though you should treat yourself to a stay in this luxury hotel at least once. 91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

As the premier sports bar in Southampton, Fellingham’s is always ready to serve hearty burgers, steaks, veal, ribs and more. 17 Cameron Street, Southampton. 631-283-9417, fellinghamsrestaurant.com

Exceptional breakfasts and lunches, homemade bakery treats, fresh roasted coffee and unsurpassed people-watching make daily visits to the Golden Pear Café a long-standing Hamptons tradition. 99 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8900, goldenpearcafe.com

If you’ve driven through Southampton Village, you’ve likely been tempted to stop at the incredibly popular corner restaurant with the blue canopy. Follow that instinct and treat yourself to the authentic Italian cuisine of Jobs Lane Ristorante. 10 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-287-8703, jobslaneristorante.com

You aren’t likely to find more authentic Mexican cuisine in Southampton than at La Hacienda. Whether you order a Fried Steak Torta or a Gordita, be sure to pair it with a refreshing horchata. 48 Jagger Lane, Southampton. 631-287-6814, lahaciendasouthampton.com

La Parmigiana is open for takeout, serving up all the Italian classics—Cauliflower Pizza, Veal Parmigiana, Lobster Ravioli with Pink Sauce and more. 44 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-8030, laparmigianasouthampton.com

New York City’s casual French restaurant Le Charlot features a menu with many of the same popular dishes plus an East End twist. 36 Main Street, Southampton. 631-353-3222

Established in 1980, Le Chef is a beloved Southampton bistro offering fresh seafood, cocktails to-go and a casual yet refined atmosphere. 75 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-8581, lechefbistro.com

NAIA at the Capri Hotel recently brought a unique global dining experience to the high-end hotel, elevating it to new heights with the help of Chef Pavlos Davarakis. 281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 934-222-0099, naiahamptons.com

Situated right next to Regal UA Southampton Theatres, Paul’s Italian Restaurant was THE post-movie pizza place. Despite the theater’s indefinite closure, the eatery has continued to serve mouthwatering slices and pies, plus delectable entrées like Breast of Chicken Francese, Veal Scallopine Cacciatore and more. 21 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-1861, paulsitalianrestaurant.com

Not only does the Plaza Café menu change with the seasons, it also changes daily based on the freshest ingredients available. For Chef Doug Gulija, sustainability and freshness are key! 61 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-9323, plazacaferestaurant.com

Tucked inside a Dunkin’ Donuts, P&G Pizza and Deli is the very definition of a hidden gem. You can’t be sure what your favorite pizza topping combination is until you’ve tried a slice of barbecue, chicken, ranch pizza. 20 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-377-3909, pgpizzadeli.com

Book a table or order takeout from Ristorante Sant Ambroeus to enjoy some of the most exquisite Milanese cuisine your palate is likely to taste. And the wine list? Just as impressive. 30 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

Sean’s Place is just that—a place where owner and chef Sean King can share his passion for cooking up delicious dishes that give his guests a feeling of home. Each breakfast and lunch item is a labor of love, served with a smile. 54 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-6266; 76A Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0909, seansplacehamptons.com

German restaurants are few and far between on the East End, so Southamptonites should consider themselves blessed to have the authentic Shippy’s Pumpernickel Restaurant within walking distance. Enjoy sizzling steaks, king crab legs, wiener schnitzel and more at this local favorite. 36 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0007, shippyspumpernickels.com

Founded in 1958, Sip’n Soda can easily be considered a Southampton landmark at this point, famous for its ice cream sundaes, burgers and breakfast platters. 40 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

While dining at Southampton Publick House is always a guaranteed good time, you can also order delivery from all the major services on those days when you just feel like kickin’ it at home. 62 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2800, publick.com

Every night’s a party at Southampton Social Club, but on select Saturdays, the tunes get turned up to 11, with guest DJs, bottle service, cocktails in cabanas and more crazy fun. And don’t even get us started on the mouthwatering food… 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

What makes Tate’s Bake Shop treats so scrumptious? They’re made “the bake shop way,” meaning each cookie, brownie, pie and cake is created with uncompromising quality and bake-craft. 43 North Sea Road, Southampton. tatesbakeshop.com

The Tutto family has created one of the coziest, most innovative Italian restaurants around, with a menu that has to be savored to be believed. Whether you’re in Southampton or Sag Harbor, you should seriously consider dining at Tutto Il Giorno. 56 Nugent Street, Southampton. 631-377-3611, tuttoilgiorno.com

Enjoy New York City’s world-class T-Bar steak in the Hamptons. In addition to steak, T-Bar Southampton offers Salmon Burgers, Crispy Long Island Duck, Hamachi and more. 268 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-283-0202, tbar2gosouthampton.com

Union Burger Bar is what you might consider to be an evolution of the classic pub from years past—where you decide everything from toppings and bun to patty size. And you can’t have a proper burger joint without indulgent fries, sinful shakes and, yes, healthy vegetarian options, too. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

New to Southampton Village, Union Sushi & Steak provides a unique dining experience with the same level of culinary excellence that Chef Scott Kampf is renowned for. With a mix of signature sushi, prime steaks and entrées ranging from Short Rib Ravioli to Grilled Swordfish, this recent favorite should be top of your dining out list. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, dineatunion.com

Stop by Ye Olde Bake Shoppe for some tasty cookies, doughnuts, breads and more. 17 Windmill Lane, Southampton. 631-283-6553

Bolstered by the cooking of award-winning chef Mark Militello, 75 Main has garnered quite a reputation in Southampton. Visiting the restaurant is always an unforgettable experience. 75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575, 75main.com