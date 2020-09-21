Westhampton Beach Dining Guide: Starr Boggs, Claddagh & More

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Westhampton Beach is home to some of the freshest seafood, sweetest ice cream and most authentic dishes from Ireland, Italy, China and Latin America. Experience the full range of flavors that WHB has to offer with our handy dining guide, featuring 30 of the village’s popular restaurants, delis, coffee shops and more.

Founded in 1970 by Sicilian immigrants, Baby Moon Restaurant is now run by the founders’ three daughters who have expanded the family eatery into a wildly popular Italian dining experience with mouth-watering lunch, dinner and to-go menus. 238 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6350, babymoon-restaurant.com

Few restaurants in Westhampton Beach have as much history as the Beach Bakery & Grand Café. Started over 30 years ago by Simon Jorna, new owner Rashid Sulehri is ushering an exciting new era, while keeping many of the same traditions and classic treats that established the bakery as the social hub of WHB. 112 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6552, beachbakerycafe.com

Do yourself a favor and try everything on the Boom Burger menu at least once. From the Avocado Crunch Burger and apple-topped Harvest Burger to Atomic Wings and deep-fried Oreos, every offering sends your taste buds on a unique journey they likely won’t experience anywhere else. 85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

Brunetti Pizza is celebrating its grand reopening, marking 10 years in Westhampton Beach, this fall. Follow the Facebook page to get the latest updates. 61 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3003, facebook.com/brunettipizzawesthampton

Get your fill of authentic Latin American cuisine and Texas fried chicken at Casa Exquisita Restaurant. 4 Hazelwood Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-8020, casaexquisitarestaurant.com

Chinatown Restaurant has all the Chinese takeout classics you know and love, plus a mouth-watering assortment of Chef’s Special Suggestions. 68 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2929

Looking for an authentic Irish meal and a pint of the black stuff? Look no further than The Claddagh. 141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0610, thecladdaghwhb.com

You haven’t enjoyed the true flavor of a hero or subway sandwich until you’ve taken a bite out of an order from Country Heroes. While you’ve got them on the phone, you’d be wise to taste the gamut of salad, seafood, gyro and sandwich options. 77 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6568

Established in 1911, stepping into Eckart’s Luncheonette is like traveling back in time, but even the vintage restaurant aesthetic can’t outshine the incredible food housed within. 162 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-9491, sites.google.com/view/eckartsluncheonette/home

Firehouse Pizzeria makes amazing pizza, there’s no doubt about that, but next time you stop in for a slice, mix it up with the stellar chicken fajitas and thank us later. 196 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach 631-998-0652, firehousepizzawhb.com

Welcome Flora to its new home in Westhampton Beach by dining in or placing an order for takeout. Your options range from King Louie Salmon and Soba Noodle to Pear & Watercress Salad and Beet Trilogy. 149 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-9600, florawhb.com

Funchos has been serving up homestyle Mexican eats for over two decades and is easily one of the most popular taco takeout joints in the village. 127 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2408, funchos.com

Goldberg’s Famous is famous for a reason—its bagels and flagels are award-winning for a perfect balance of crispy outside and soft, warm inside. 65 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-3878, goldbergsfamouswhb.com

One of the first artisan coffee roasters on the East Coast when it opened in 1994, Hampton Coffee Company now has locations in Westhampton Beach, Water Mill, Southampton, Montauk and Aquebogue. 194 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-4480, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Order everything from ribs and Philly Steak Rollups to carrot cake and Lemoncello to-go, with Hampton Wings & Things‘ speedy home delivery. 88 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-538-4247

A favorite of Westhampton Beach School District students and faculty, the Hurricane Deli serves exciting lunch specials, paninis, salads and more. 208 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5225, facebook.com/hurricanedeliwhb

Joe’s American Grill serves up fresh seafood, juicy Black Angus burgers, Long Island Duck and a variety of steak options for takeout and dining in. 240 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3232, joesamericangrill.com

The second location of a popular Maui-based restaurant, Mambo Kitchen offers the same Hawaiian aloha with a unique menu that blends in the flavors of New York. 103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-684-9269, mambokitchens.com

Established in 1999, The Margarita Grille has been serving Westhampton Beach with entertaining food presentations in a lively, fun laid back atmosphere for both young and old. 83 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5252, themargaritagrille.com

King of the craft, The Mill Roadhouse offers some of the best craft food, craft cocktails and craft beer on Long Island. 142 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-684-9413, themillroadhouse.com

New to Westhampton Beach this year, North Fork Roasting Co. has taken the village by storm with its Charcoal Lattes, CBD Lattes, Lavender Lemonades, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Coconut Yogurt Bowls and more. 59 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-3330, northforkroastingco.com

Reserve your table for The Patio to enjoy dishes you won’t find anywhere else—from Corn Ravioli and Multi-Colored Roasted Carrot Salad to Pan-Roasted Faroe Island Salmon and Grilled Murray’s Organic Chicken Breast. 54 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0100, thepatiowhb.com

Salt & Loft serves Mediterranean shared plates, delicious dinner selections, signature cocktails and a fine selection of wines, spirits and classic coffee blends. 145 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. saltandloft.com

Famous for its cotton candy–topped Carnival Cone, Shock Ice Cream is queen of the Hamptons ice cream game. With over 60 flavors of ice cream, soft serve, frogurt, Italian ices, sugar-free ice cream and more, it’s easy to see with this is such a local favorite. 99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2522, facebook.com/shockicecream

Owned and operated by Chef Starr Boggs since 1981, the Starr Boggs restaurant is renowned for its exquisite Almond Crusted Flounder, Australian Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb and other favorites. 6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3500, starrboggs.com

Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine is more than a gourmet country market and café, it’s also a full-service caterer, specializing in tailoring menus to fit specific tastes, styles and budgets. 32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-4722, sydneysgourmet.com

Order Platanos Fritos, Sopa de Mariscos, Carne Azada con Camarones and other Latin American dishes at Three Diamonds Restaurant. 279 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-8807, threediamondsrestaurant.com

Tonino’s Pizza & Italian Eatery serves fresh Italian classics like fried ravioli and meatballs and mixes in inventive creations such as Philly Cheese Steak Pizza and more. 88 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5211, toninospizzali.com

The combination of Chinese, Japanese and Thai menus along with the authentic oriental atmosphere has made Tony’s Asian Fusion West one of the most popular Asian Fusion restaurants around. 23 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-8880, tonysfusionwest.com

Since 1986, Whitney’s Delicatessen & Caterers has provided tasty food to the people of Westhampton Beach, and these days, its carry-out and delivery options are especially enticing. 98 Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-6297, whitneysdeli.com/home/3292008