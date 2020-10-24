Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Week: October 23–29, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End has a plethora of awe-inspiring art exhibitions on view at its galleries this week, too many for one post. This week, check out these five can’t-miss art shows, and keep an eye out for next week’s suggestions.

This Land Is… Opening Reception

Saturday, October 24, 6 p.m.

Join MM Fine Art for an indoor/outdoor reception celebrating the opening of This Land Is…, featuring the art of Sheila Batiste, Deborah Black, Priscilla Bowden, Stephanie Brody Lederman, Darlene Charneco, Jennifer Cross, Janet Culbertson, Jeremy Dennis, William King, David Slater and Burton Van Deusen. The exhibition is on view through November 8. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. mmfineart.com

A Collection Exhibition

Now through Saturday, October 24.

This is your last chance to see William Ris Gallery’s stunning collection of artworks by John Cino, Jane Hartley, Dawn Lee, Seung Lee, Deborah Lennek, Ro Lohin Will McCarthy, Doug Reina, Roohi Saleem, Jim Stewart and Kevin Wixted. 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Time2Play Exhibition

Now through November 1.

See paintings of classic toys and images with humorous narrative twists, lenticular art of Dali and Kahlo that transforms before your eyes, an homage to 007 through mixed media, Einstein petitioning for more love, tiny figures that come together to create a can of soup, paintings of classic cartoon characters and more nostalgia trips in the White Room Gallery’s latest group exhibition. 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Compte Rendu Exhibition

Now through November 8.

Compte Rendu is old French for “a report to the king,” which was supposed to be an honest and clear report of what was actually happening in the kingdom at the end of the 18th century. With the 2020 presidential election getting closer by the minute, Grenning Gallery has curated a socially conscious exhibition of works by international artists. 26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631 725-8469, grenninggallery.com

A Study of Flora Exhibition

Now through November 15.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s latest exhibition features works by three artists using organic subject matter as inspiration—encaustic cyanotype collages by Nijole Kudirka, black and white photographs by Pamela Waldroup and painting and works on paper by Constance Sloggatt Wolf. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631–734–8545, alexferronegallery.com

