‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Alan Furst, Historical Spy Novelist

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode three, Dan speaks with Alan Furst, “an heir to the tradition of Eric Ambler and Graham Greene.”

Furst, who lives today in a Victorian house in Sag Harbor, is America’s premiere historical spy novelist. He’s written more than a dozen of his stories, almost always about the common folk of Europe who have to somehow deal with the Second World War against the Nazis every day. He is probably most famous for the Polish Officer, but other novels have won awards too.

Furst was born in New York City, attended Horace Mann School, received a B. A. from Oberlin College and an M. A. from Penn State. He soon was writing articles for the New York Times, Esquire, Architectural Digest and the International Herald Tribune. He spends most every morning writing for a few hours, then spends the rest of the day enjoying the Hamptons and Sag Harbor. He took some of his time off to explain himself in our podcast.

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.