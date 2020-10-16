‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Alan Furst, Historical Spy Novelist

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
On episode three, Dan speaks with Alan Furst, “an heir to the tradition of Eric Ambler and Graham Greene.”
Furst, who lives today in a Victorian house in Sag Harbor, is America’s premiere historical spy novelist. He’s written more than a dozen of his stories, almost always about the common folk of Europe who have to somehow deal with the Second World War against the Nazis every day. He is probably most famous for the Polish Officer, but other novels have won awards too.
