Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: Thanksgiving Weekend 2020

With the weather getting nippier and the temptation to stay home all weekend getting too strong to resist, it’s quite fortunate that there’s a surplus of online programs and events keeping things exciting! Here are some of the most enticing East End virtual events this week—including a tour of the Pollock-Krasner House, a trivia challenge and more!

Savannah Petrick in Conversation with Jackie Black

Friday, November 27, 5 p.m.

Parrish Art Museum collection artist Jackie Black discusses her work in Last Meal and new projects with Curatorial Assistant and Publications Coordinator Savannah Petrick in a livestreamed conversation. Black’s thought-provoking series features recreations of 23 Death Row prisoners’ last meal requests. Registration is free but required. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

The Friday Night Hustle: Episode Three

Friday, November 27, 8 p.m.

Hosted by The Nancy Atlas Project, this virtual series is a weekly celebration of some of The Stephen Talkhouse’s favorite East End musicians and helps to support both Talkhouse staff and local musicians. Episode three features The HooDoo Loungers, G.E. Smith, Taylor Barton, Gene Casey, Inda Eaton, Winston Irie and Tim O’Cloherty from Booga Sugar. Tickets are $10–$300. nancyatlas.com

Friendsgiving: One Day Trivia Challenge

Saturday, November 28.

Join the Hampton Bays Public Library for a fun game of Friends-themed trivia. Email [email protected] with the subject line “HBAY/FRIENDS” on Friday to register, then answer all emailed questions by Saturday at midnight. Everyone who plays will be eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card, regardless of score. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual Zumba Gold RFL

Monday, November 30, 10:30 a.m.

Active seniors and adults in search of a modified Zumba class with the classic moves at a lower intensity, need not look further than Zumba Gold. Join the Riverhead Free Library in for Zoom class that focuses on cardiovascular, health, muscular conditioning, flexibility and balance. riverheadlibrary.org

Zoom Tour of Pollock-Krasner House

Monday, November 30, 4 p.m.

Joyce Raimondo, Pollock-Krasner House Education Coordinator, will virtually guide visitors through Jackson Pollock and Lee Krasner’s home and studio. Discuss the art displayed in their home and explore the barn studio filled with paint splatters. 917-502-0790, pkhouse.org

Growing Up in Southampton: A Black Woman’s Perspective

Monday, November 30, 5 p.m.

Brenda Simmons grew up in Southampton Village in the ’50s and ’60s in a largely African American neighborhood with strong community ties and first became aware of a larger world in the tumultuous ’60s. Join Rogers Memorial Library for a virtual glimpse into what life was like then and some of her thoughts on how things have changed. Registration is free but required. myrml.org

Virtual Pilates Class

Tuesdays through December 29, 8 a.m.

Southampton Arts Center has partnered with LTMovement to bring the local community an online Pilates class designed to hone breath, sculpt and strengthen muscles and energize your spirit while correcting muscular and postural imbalances. Registration is $10 per class. southamptonartscenter.org

Girls Night Out Virtual

November 27–December 18.

The Sag Harbor Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary presents the 8th annual Girls Night Out, a much-anticipated holiday shopping event featuring local vendors including Bonac Bees, Hamptons Handpoured and more. facebook.com/shfdladiesaux

Virtual Holiday Silent Auction

Now through Tuesday, December 1.

​Support Bay Street Theater by bidding on incredible auction items such as tickets to a Billy Joel concert, a signed guitar from Jimmy Buffett, yachting excursions, travel packages, local tours, original artwork and more. baystreet.org

A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays

Now through December 31.

Now on-demand, Joy Behar’s hilarious new short plays feature a dazzling array of funny performers—including Bob Balaban, Brynne Amelia Ballan, Chris Bauer, Lorraine Bracco, Rachel Dratch, Susie Essman, Paul Hecht, Danny Hoch, Robert Klein, Irene Sofia Lucio, Dylan McDermott, Albert Jack Peterson, Linda Smith, Brenda Vaccaro, Steven Weber and the playwright herself. A 48-hour rental ticket costs $9.99 and benefits Guild Hall, Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center and JBJ Soul Kitchen. guildhall.org

