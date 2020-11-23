Toast and Vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Wine & Liquor Shops

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you are raising Thanksgiving toasts at home with your immediate family or over Zoom this year, the best way to keeps the festive feelings flowing is by filling those glasses and goblets with fabulous libations from your favorite East End wine & spirits purveyors.

Beaujolais Nouveau or bourbon, Merlot or a margarita…there’s a perfect spirit or wonderful for every palate to be found. And while you’re at it, this is also the perfect time to toast your favorite local wine and liquor stores by voting for them in Dan’s Best of the Best. Need a little inspiration? Below you will find the defending champs in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Cheers to a safe and healthy holiday season.

Hamptons Best of the Best Wine & Liquors Store Winners 2019

2019 Hall of Famer

Towne Cellars Wine & Liquor

460 County Road 111, Manorville

631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Platinum

Cork N’ Jug Wines & Liquors

254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-0024

Gold

Churchill Wines & Spirits

2489 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0287

Silver

Bottle Hampton

850 County Road 39, Southampton

631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Bronze

Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors

63 Jobs Lane, Southampton

631-283-2030, herbertandrist.com

North Fork Best of the Best Wine & Liquors Store Winners 2019

Platinum

Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits

10095 Main Rd #13, Mattituck

631-298-8100, vintagemattituck.com

Gold

Greenport Wines and Spirits

132 Front St, Greenport

631-477-6701, greenportwinesandspirits.com

Silver

Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors

13325 Main Rd, Mattituck

631-298-8160, richharvestwines.com

Bronze

Showcase Wine & Liquor

46455 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-2222

Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for Dan’s Best of the Best 2020. Voting is open through December 31, 2020.