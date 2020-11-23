Toast and Vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Wine & Liquor Shops

Food & Wine

Whether you are raising Thanksgiving toasts at home with your immediate family or over Zoom this year, the best way to keeps the festive feelings flowing is by filling those glasses and goblets with fabulous libations from your favorite East End wine & spirits purveyors.

Beaujolais Nouveau or bourbon, Merlot or a margarita…there’s a perfect spirit or wonderful for every palate to be found. And while you’re at it, this is also the perfect time to toast your favorite local wine and liquor stores by voting for them in Dan’s Best of the Best. Need a little inspiration? Below you will find the defending champs in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Cheers to a safe and healthy holiday season.

Hamptons Best of the Best Wine & Liquors Store Winners 2019

2019 Hall of Famer
Towne Cellars Wine & Liquor
460 County Road 111, Manorville
631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Platinum
Cork N’ Jug Wines & Liquors
254 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-0024

Gold
Churchill Wines & Spirits
2489 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-0287

Silver
Bottle Hampton
850 County Road 39, Southampton
631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Bronze
Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
63 Jobs Lane, Southampton
631-283-2030, herbertandrist.com

North Fork Best of the Best Wine & Liquors Store Winners 2019

Platinum
Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits
10095 Main Rd #13, Mattituck
631-298-8100, vintagemattituck.com

Gold
Greenport Wines and Spirits
132 Front St, Greenport
631-477-6701, greenportwinesandspirits.com

Silver
Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors
13325 Main Rd, Mattituck
631-298-8160, richharvestwines.com

Bronze
Showcase Wine & Liquor
46455 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-2222

Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for Dan’s Best of the Best 2020. Voting is open through December 31, 2020. 

