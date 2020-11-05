Sip & Savor the Best of the Best from East End Wine Country

Dan's Best of the Best

The East End wine region offers some of the most renowned pours on the East Coast, but even among the best, there are the exclusive Best of the Best. Last year, Dan’s Papers readers and wine lovers voted for their favorite wineries, wine clubs and more to determine the winners of the 2019 BOTB contest, and now it’s time to vote for the champions of 2020. Sip and enjoy what the 2019 elite have to offer then determine if they have your vote this year, as well.

Best Winery
Platinum Jamesport Vineyard
Gold Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver Croteaux Vineyard
Bronze Castello di Borghese Vineyard

Best Rosé
Platinum Croteaux Vineyards
Gold Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver McCall Wines
Bronze Pellegrini Vineyards

Best Tasting Room
Platinum Sparkling Pointe
Gold Jamesport Vineyards
Silver RG|NY
Bronze Raphael

Best Vineyard Scenery
Platinum Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Gold Kontokosta Winery
Silver Paumanok Vineyards
Bronze The Tap Room at Corey Creek

Best Wine Club
Platinum Pellegrini Vineyards
Gold Lenz Winery
Silver Macari Vineyards
Bronze Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery Events
Platinum Raphael
Gold Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards
Silver Jamesport Vineyard
Bronze Diliberto Winery

Best Winery Staff
Platinum Sherwood House
Gold Shinn Estate Vineyard
Silver Pindar Vineyards
Bronze Laurel Lake Vineyard

Best Wine Tour Company
Platinum Tapped Enterprises Incorporated
Gold Elegant Wine Tours of LI
Silver New Vine Wine Tours
Bronze First Glass Wine Tours of Long Island

Visit DansBOTB.com to vote for your favorite East End businesses and personalities! Voting for the 2020 contest ends December 31.

