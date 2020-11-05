Sip & Savor the Best of the Best from East End Wine Country

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End wine region offers some of the most renowned pours on the East Coast, but even among the best, there are the exclusive Best of the Best. Last year, Dan’s Papers readers and wine lovers voted for their favorite wineries, wine clubs and more to determine the winners of the 2019 BOTB contest, and now it’s time to vote for the champions of 2020. Sip and enjoy what the 2019 elite have to offer then determine if they have your vote this year, as well.

Best Winery

Platinum Jamesport Vineyard

Gold Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver Croteaux Vineyard

Bronze Castello di Borghese Vineyard

Best Rosé

Platinum Croteaux Vineyards

Gold Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver McCall Wines

Bronze Pellegrini Vineyards

Best Tasting Room

Platinum Sparkling Pointe

Gold Jamesport Vineyards

Silver RG|NY

Bronze Raphael

Best Vineyard Scenery

Platinum Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Gold Kontokosta Winery

Silver Paumanok Vineyards

Bronze The Tap Room at Corey Creek

Best Wine Club

Platinum Pellegrini Vineyards

Gold Lenz Winery

Silver Macari Vineyards

Bronze Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Best Winery Events

Platinum Raphael

Gold Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

Silver Jamesport Vineyard

Bronze Diliberto Winery

Best Winery Staff

Platinum Sherwood House

Gold Shinn Estate Vineyard

Silver Pindar Vineyards

Bronze Laurel Lake Vineyard

Best Wine Tour Company

Platinum Tapped Enterprises Incorporated

Gold Elegant Wine Tours of LI

Silver New Vine Wine Tours

Bronze First Glass Wine Tours of Long Island

