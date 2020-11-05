Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: Thanksgiving Weekend 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is widely considered to be an artists’ haven, with masterful works displayed in galleries and studios across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are five East End art exhibitions to check out this week!

Lauren Lyons Artist Reception

Saturday, November 28, 5 p.m.

Quogue Gallery presents Lauren Lyons: A Bender of Fiction, featuring 12 of the rock ‘n’ roll photographer’s prized photographs. The exhibition is on view through December 31, with the gallery open on weekends, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 203-321-9427, quoguegallery.com

A Study of Flora Exhibition

Now through Sunday, November 29.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s recently extended exhibition features works by three artists using organic subject matter as inspiration—encaustic cyanotype collages by Nijole Kudirka, black and white photographs by Pamela Waldroup and painting and works on paper by Constance Sloggatt Wolf. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

SAC Storefront Art Project: Alice Hope

Now through December 31.

Southampton Arts Center has launched the first installation in an exciting new project to fill vacant village boutiques with art—the Storefront Art Project. See Alice Hope’s multimedia installation “Priceless” located at the former Chico’s before it disappears. 8 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Urban/Suburban Exhibition

Now on view.

On view in Suffolk County Historical Society’s Gish Gallery, Long Island photographer Neil Scholl’s work focuses on street and documentary. This newly curated exhibit contrasts his extraordinary street photography of NYC in the 1950s–70s with more recent images of the North Fork. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

GEMS Exhibition

Now on view.

Grenning Gallery presents their annual group show celebrating the holidays with a unique selection of artworks that make excellent gifts for everyone on your list. 26 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

