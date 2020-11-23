The East End Is Aglow with Holiday Light Shows

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End will light up the night sky a little differently this holiday season, with icons like the Big Duck and Montauk Lighthouse skipping their wildly popular annual lighting ceremonies. That’s not to say to the Hamptons and North Fork will shine any less brightly this winter, as many villages and organizations are getting into the holiday spirit with colorful lighting displays, festive decorations and socially distanced happenings.

Sag Harbor is unveiling its festive window displays on Friday, November 27 at 5 p.m., when visitors are invited to take part in the Sag Harbor Stroll full of gifts with purchase and more from the village’s small businesses. Witness Sag Harbor’s tree lighting on Main Street and The Wharf on Friday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m., followed by the menorah lighting on Thursday, December 10. sagharborchamber.com

See Greenport Village sparkle and shine while taking care of your holiday shopping at the third annual Winter Wonderland Decorating Contest this weekend, where visitors can vote for their favorite store display and get entered into a spectacular raffle just for voting. greenportvillage.com

East Hampton Village is taking a page out of Greenport’s book with their inaugural Santa’s Storefront Holiday Decorating Contest. Displays are sure to dazzle as they celebrate not only the holidays, but the village’s centennial. easthamptonchamber.com

The streets of Southampton Village are lighting up with holiday spirit on Thanksgiving weekend as the Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Holiday Market. Shop local on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., while basking in the glow of the charming light displays. southamptonchamber.com

Riverhead Holiday Light Show, the largest drive-thru light show in Suffolk County, returns with dozens of dazzling displays to delight the entire family. The show is open on select dates through December 30. Tickets are $23 per car. riverheadlightshow.com

The Christmas tree outside Ashawagh Hall will be set aglow at the Lights of Love Tree Lighting on Sunday, December 6. Lights can be purchased online in the names of loved ones for $5, with proceeds benefitting the Springs Improvement Society Scholarship Fund. ashawagh-hall.org/lights-of-love

The Chabad of the Hamptons is rolling through East Hampton with the annual MenorahCade on Sunday, December 13 at 3:30 p.m. The train of menorah-topped cars travels from the Chabad to Herrick Park for a community menorah lighting. The Chabad will also host menorah lightings at Kirk Park in Montauk on Saturday, December 12 at 7 p.m. and at the Atlantic Avenue flagpole in Amagansett on Tuesday, December 15 at 4:30 p.m. chabadofthehamptons.com

Temple Israel of Riverhead is once again hosting the annual Community Menorah Lighting at Riverfront Park. Masked, socially distanced guests are invited to join the community on Saturday, December 12 at 5 p.m. templeisraelriverhead.org

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is celebrating the season with Holiday Farm Lights Tours on select evenings through December 19. Each 30-minute outdoor tour offers whimsical light displays, a visit to Santa’s Workshop and a chance to see familiar characters such as Santa’s reindeer. Tickets are $22 per car, with early bird specials available. spiritspromiserescue.org

Wölffer Estate may not be hosting the annual Lighting of the Vines party this year, but thousands of lights will once again illuminate the vines as wine lovers visit the vineyard for holiday tastings in the tasting room. And rest assured, the party’s beloved wreath auction will be moving online. wolffer.com

The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River are aglow for the 2020 Winter Fest, taking place every weekend through December 20. The festively decorated holiday farmers market offers wreaths, poinsettias, locally made crafts and more. eastwindlongisland.com

New to Riverhead is Christmas House Long Island, an immersive indoor Christmas experience with more than 10 rooms of Christmas lights, sounds, sights and smells. Through January 10, guests can enjoy the aromatic Gingerbread Room, snow-covered Christmas Forest and sweet Cake Walk, among other themed rooms. The fun concludes with a socially distanced photo with Santa. Ticket prices vary by day, and photos with Santa are $30. christmashouselongisland.com

Sag Harbor Historical Society invites the community to Light Up the Harbor with spirit and song on December 20 at 2 p.m. Festivities include the holiday home decorating contest awards ceremony, a performance by the Dickens Carolers outside the Annie Cooper Boyd House and an East End history book sale. sagharborhistorical.org