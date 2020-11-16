Food Seen: Brunch at Claude’s, Lobster Night at The Bell & Anchor, Après Ski at Fresno and More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons and North Fork restaurants are offering new specials, comforting classics, extended outdoor experiences and more…

In Southampton, Claude’s Restaurant has unveiled an all-new brunch menu that is now available Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch menu includes borderline sinful brioche French toast topped with whipped cream, fresh berries and pure Vermont maple syrup, Eggs Benedict, and a Classic Claude Club. Add bottomless Bloody Mary’s or Mimosas for just $25 and make it a real party! You can dine right in Claude’s café, outdoor in the courtyard, order your food to enjoy in your own room, or on any of the beautiful sitting areas around the property. They are continuing to serve breakfast daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Bell and Anchor in Sag Harbor is now offering daily specials every Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The specials are available for dine-in only but trust me when I tell you it’s worth it. Tuesdays are Pork Milanese night, which comes with your choice of appetizer to start all for just $36! I have a feeling people will be pounding down the doors on Wednesdays, it’s Lobster Night! Enjoy a classic “Old School” Lobster Garganelli for $39, a steamed 1 ½ pound lobster for $50, or a butter poached lobster tail with 7 oz. grilled filet mignon for $55. All offerings include your choice of appetizer to start. Thursday night brings Moules Frites, served with an appetizer of your choice to start for just $34, and last but certainly not least is Sunday night, all about the bouillabaisse. Enjoy your choice of appetizer and bouillabaisse for $40. If you’re craving something sweet, you can add a dessert to any special for just $6.

Fresno in East Hampton will continue to offer an “Après Ski” experience for as long as diners can eat outside! Bundle up with Fresno blankets next to one of the heaters and enjoy. They’ve added a ‘Warm Drink Selection’ to their cocktail menu to help warm you from the inside out, so you’ll be cozy in no time. Start with some spicy Balsam farms buffalo cauliflower before moving to mezze rigatoni Bolognese for an ultimate comfort meal. Finish with a warm flourless chocolate cake with a Nutella-Fluff center for a meal you won’t soon forget. This sounds like fun, pandemic or not!

In exciting North Fork news, family-owned and operated French bistro Demarchelier Restaurant has arrived on Greenport’s burgeoning dining scene. A family affair that builds on the legacy of the Demarchelier family’s eatery in Manhattan, Demarchelierserves traditional French fare paired perfectly with a wide range of predominantly French wines. Diners can enjoy their new Prix Fixe lunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays with a choice of croque monsieur or croque madame with salad and pommes frites, turkey avocado sandwich with arugula salad, or a hamburger or veggie burger with salad and pommes frites. They’re also offering a happy hour special every day from 5 to 6 p.m. that includes $5 rosé and $1 oysters.

Did you know that … The signature zebra wallpaper at Almond in Bridgehampton was inspired by the Italian restaurant in Manhattan Gino, which opened in 1945 and ended its 65-year tenure in 2010 … or that Michelangelo of RiverheadChef Paul Zoufaly’s daughter Stephanie has her own cooking show on Instagram called “Food with Stephanie”—tune in weekly to watch and learn from the most adorable little chef who cooks everything from lobster bisque to gorgonzola stuffed tomahawk veal chop … that Nick & Toni’swas the first non-Manhattan restaurant to be reviewed by then New York Timescritic Ruth Reichl, back in August of 1994!