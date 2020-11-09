Food Seen: Time to Plan Thanksgiving Dining on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The holiday season is fast approaching, and it seems like people are skipping right over the most delicious holiday of the year—Thanksgiving! Don’t worry, we get it— prepping and cooking a meal like that seems like a pretty daunting task right now, but we’ve got you covered. These eateries are doing the legwork for you so all you have to do is eat and enjoy!

Who said you have to eat turkey and stuffing to celebrate Thanksgiving? Open on the holiday, Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s in Montauk delivers their Manhattan flagship’s signature classics as well as seasonal dishes and fresh seafood selections alongside a world-class wine list. Every table has a panoramic view of the ocean, providing a night out sure to be remembered! Start with roasted cauliflower served with salmoriglio and herbed breadcrumbs before moving to short rib and bone marrow agnolotti served with pistachio ganache, plum compote and white peach sorbet, or the espresso budino served with salted caramel, chocolate biscotti and hazelnut gelato.

Moving east to west, Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton will be celebrating Thanksgiving with a special “Thanksgiving at Home” menu. All orders must be placed by Friday, November 20 at 3 p.m. and pick-ups will take place on Wednesday, November 25 between 2–5 p.m. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving. A selection of wines will also be available. Orders can be placed by visiting nickandtonis.com. The a la carte menu, designed to serve four, is subject to change and includes an antipasti, sourdough boule, two salad offerings, artisanal cheeses, affettati misti, Murray’s turkey braciola, butternut squash and ravioli lasagna, several sides such as sweet potato maple puree and sweet sausage, fennel and leek stuffing, and for dessert their signature tartufo, sorbets, gelatos and biscotti. That’s a bona fide feast!

The Highway Restaurant and Bar in Wainscott has Thanksgiving items available for pre-order: a $225 meal package for four to six people that includes a choice of kale or Caesar salad, eggplant parmigiana, roasted chicken and an apple crumble. There’s also a kids menu for $100 that feeds four and includes Caesar salad, choice of chicken fingers or penne with vegetables, and chocolate chip cookies! Other items—an apple pie, large side of cranberry sauce—are available via pre-ordering through November 23 for pick up on November 25and 26. Bonus: Rent the entire restaurant for a dine-in experience—comes with a chef. Call the Highway for details at (631) 527-5372.

Lulu Kitchen and Bar in Sag Harbor has a family-style dinner at $42 (plus tax and tip) per person from 12–8 p.m. on Turkey Day. Look for turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and sweet potatoes. The meal is also available for take-out and comes with a baguette, house salad and apple croissant crisp. The cost is $140 for two or $280 for four and must be ordered two days in advance.

L&W Market, Almond Restaurant’s intrepid sister operation in Bridgehampton, will lovingly prepare your turkey, sides, apps and dessert. Orders can be placed online for pickup on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning—it doesn’t get any easier than that! Start with a Mezze Combo of citrus cured olives, beet hummus, lentil yogurt spread, eggplant walnut dip, whipped feta and flat bread and an order of creamed herring! Don’t forget the pumpkin or wheatberry vegetable soup before moving to a free-range heritage breed turkey—ready to cook, brined, buttered and trussed—with sides of yakatori glazed sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower with pomegranates and pine nuts, and roasted delicata squash with maple syrup. End with a sweet treat of Almond’s famed pot de crème and be the hero of the holiday.

For those who want to spend the evening in their pajamas (trust us, we get it), Green Hill Kitchen and Que in Greenport has your back, offering a special a la carte menu in celebration of the holiday. Place your order ahead of time and pick it up on Wednesday with easy to follow heating instructions. Order a smoked or roasted whole turkey, turkey breast only, or a smoked ham. If you’re interested in the whole kit and caboodle, pick your choice of ham or turkey, choice of stuffing, one of every side and dessert. Sides include modern classics like cheddar-jalapeno cornbread and spicy-garlicky broccoli, and you can’t forget their famous “burnt” cheesecake or local apple strudel.

Quick Hit: Loaves & Fishes has jarred heirloom tomatoes from Marilee Foster’s Farm Stand….Bel Mare up in Springs serves killer pizza, including gluten free pies.

Rumor Mill: Keep your eyes on the North Fork next year. We hear two major restaurant groups are plotting and planning expansions that will make all East Enders happy!