Fox has canceled the Kim Cattrall-led primetime soap Filthy Rich after one season.

Variety reports that the series, which starred the East Hampton actress as the matriarch of a Southern family televangelist empire who learns her late husband had three illegitimate children—and left them his fortune—failed to gain audience traction over its first season. The show, which focused on the soapy machinations of Cattrall’s character, her children and her late husband’s long lost kids, also had a lukewarm critical response in contrast to the New Zealand series it was based on.

Cattrall is known mostly for her role as Samantha in Sex and the City, which she played opposite fellow Hamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker.