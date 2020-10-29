Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photos for Son’s Birthday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker shared rare, personal photos of son James Wilkie Broderick on Instagram to celebrate his 18th birthday.

She wrote:

“October 28th, 2020

My beloved son, James Wilkie,

On this day, you are 18 years old.

I marvel at the passing of those years

but equally the young man you are becoming.

My love for you is an ache and an honor.

As you leap toward and into your future,

I remain your privileged and steadfast confident and joyful witness to the year ahead.

Happy birthday my first time voter.

I love you so.

X,

Mama”

Parker has three children with husband Matthew Broderick, including James Wilkie and twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 11.

Check out the lovely photo album below.