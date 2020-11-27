Inaugural Hamptons Holiday Shop Celebrates and Supports Local

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The inaugural 2020 ‘Hamptons Holiday Shop’ asks everyone to think before they click and consider shopping locally for the Holidays. Every purchase made, every dollar spent through the Hamptons Holiday Shop delivers a double dose of good; it will help these businesses stay afloat during this pandemic and support the Hospital’s mission to protect and care for this community. All the information about the shop local campaign is available by visiting the Hamptons Holiday Shop by clicking here.

Dozens of businesses from Westhampton to Montauk are participating including: Donna Karan’s Urban Zen, Gabby Karan’s Tutto Il Giorno (Southampton and Sag Harbor), Joey Wölffer, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Hamptons Coffee Company, Hampton Jitney, Kirna Zabête, The Monogram Shop, Bonne Nuit, Hampton & Dune Furniture & Accessories, J McLaughlin, Golden Pear Cafe, Ed’s Lobster Bar, Matriark, Tenet, Janet O’Brien Caterers & Events, Set Point Tennis, Elegant Affairs Catering, the Southampton Inn and Claude’s Restaurant , East End Taste, East Hampton Gardens, Cindy Chang Wellness, Thuyen Skincare, K-Pasa, Mecox Bay Dairy, Peserico, Plain-T and Therapy Life & Style. More businesses are signing up every day as word spreads about the initiative.

Shoppers looking for Black Friday deals should note that many retailers are offering special discounts to Hampton Holiday Shoppers to help boost revenues from the program.

All shoppers have to do is show an email from the Southampton Hospital Foundation (SHF) at checkout and a percentage of the proceeds from their purchase will go to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Proceeds from participating businesses in East Hampton will help raise funds towards the building of a new East Hampton Emergency Department. Sign up for the email is easy at www.bit.ly/HamptonsHolidayShop

The initiative runs from November 1, to December 31 with some businesses participating for the entire period and others during restricted times such as the weekends.

All businesses are invited to participate and the SHF will focus on promoting the event with outdoor marketing such as yard signs, flyers, posters and window signs; as well as social media and email marketing.

Commenting, Robert S. Chaloner, Chief Administrative Officer for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital says, “Businesses in our communities were hit hard by the pandemic, so we want to do everything we can to support the communities we serve. This initiative will also help the Hospital raise funds and stay prepared and ready for any surges that we may see. It will also push us further along in our campaign to build a new and much needed East Hampton Emergency Department.

“With the Holidays nearly upon us, I know how easy it is to shop online at the push of a button, but this year especially, please consider whether a local business may fulfil your need just as well, if not better. As always, we are relying on this amazing East End community to come together and help us support each other and I’ve no doubt that once again, they will come through for us.”

Mirella Cameran-Reilly, Executive Director, Southampton Hospital Foundation adds, “In a normal year, over 75% of our East End population would have returned to the City or migrated to warmer climes. This year, however, every light in every house is on at night; so while people are still here we want to encourage them to help keep our communities viable and vibrant and help ensure they have first class healthcare on their doorstep.

“There are so many incredible artisans and entrepreneurs enrolled in this program that whatever you are considering buying this Holiday season you can probably find it at the Hamptons Holiday Shop. We have so many wonderful boutiques participating offering clothing, jewelry, handbags, accessories and even pretty cloth masks. Our home and décor stores are stocked with candles, throws, blankets and beautiful decorative ornaments and gifts. If you feel like a break from the kitchen, we have the best restaurants and caterers ready to deliver Holidays feasts to your homes. We are so lucky to have such wonderful businesses in our communities, now is the time to support them and help them survive this pandemic. Please visit their stores, their online boutiques or just call them to find the perfect purchase. All participating businesses are listed with contact details, take a look, I’m sure you’ll find inspiration there.”